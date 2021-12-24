In today’s edition of the Idaho State Journal you’ll find a special insert dedicated to a new and exciting development for our community: the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley. With the community’s support the Club will start initial operations this fall.
If you’re not familiar with Boys & Girls Clubs, I urge you to spend some time with today’s insert. You’ll learn that the need for what Boys & Girls Clubs do is greater than ever in our country:
During the school year, one out of four children in America leave school with no place to go before their parents get home from work.
An astounding 43 million kids in the United States — three out of four — lack access to summer learning programs.
How our children spend those after-school and summertime hours has a tremendous impact on their development and future success. Youth without direction and meaningful activity in a safe environment often tend to find trouble.
Helping our community’s youth avoid that trouble is why the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley is being formed. The Club will provide a safe environment, where nationally proven curriculum-based programs and activities that help our young people achieve academic success, develop character and leadership qualities, and learn about healthy lifestyles will replace the time they spend without direction or supervision.
Building a community’s youth is what a Boys & Girls Club is all about. While each Boys & Girls Club has access to the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America programs and resources, services are tailored to meet that community’s needs.
And Boys & Girls Clubs have a remarkable track record of success. Youth who participate in Boys & Girls Club programs graduate from high school, express an interest in STEM programs, volunteer in their communities and go on to post-secondary education at rates significantly exceeding the national averages.
Boys & Girls Clubs began in 1860, when three women in Hartford, Connecticut saw boys roaming the streets and getting into trouble and believed they should have a positive alternative. The first Boys Club was formed. As a national system of Clubs developed, the name was changed to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to reflect its focus on all youth.
Today there are more than 4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country. Many of us grew up with one in our neighborhood, and we know how important it was as a safe place after school and during the summers where we could participate in activities that helped us grow and learn, under the guidance of caring and qualified staff. It was a home away from home while our parents were at work, a place that made our summers active and good and full of fun while we kept up with learning and gained skills that have served us for a lifetime.
Boys & Girls Clubs of America requires new Clubs be sponsored and mentored by a successful Boys & Girls Club until the new Club is established and operating on a sound basis, capable of fully serving its community.
We are fortunate to have as our sponsor the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley. That Club has nine sites throughout the Magic Valley and is in its 27th year of operation. The Executive Director, Lindsey Westburg, has worked for the Club for 17 years and has overseen its development as one of the leading Boys & Girls Clubs in the western U.S. She and her talented management team will bring tremendous experience to the formation of the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley, helping to ensure its long-term success.
As with any worthwhile nonprofit endeavor, fundraising is the first task, and our committee is hard at work raising the funds necessary to establish the Portneuf Valley Club. Local businesses are already enthusiastically offering to sponsor fundraisers of one kind or another, such as the “Raise the Bar” event hosted by the Union Taproom this past Monday. The local business community has always been tremendously supportive of worthwhile projects, and we appreciate every one of them that extends a helping hand.
However, we have an exciting opportunity in front of us, one that will accelerate development of the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley. An anonymous donor has offered to match, dollar-for-dollar, all funds raised by the community by May 1, 2022, up to $200,000. A $400,000 start-up fund would guarantee we have ample funding to properly establish a first-rate Boys & Girls Club here, with all that it can do for the community’s youth.
$200,000 in four months may seem like a big mountain to climb. But this community has demonstrated again and again that no challenge is too big when the cause is right. And there’s no cause greater than our community’s youth.
Maybe you can’t be a major donor to a new Boys & Girls Club for the community. Maybe you can’t write a check for thousands of dollars. Most of us can’t.
But I’d bet you could afford $12.50. “Sure,” you say. “I can afford $12.50. But how’s that going to help? You’re trying to raise $200,000.”
The answer lies in the power of community. If 4,000 people in our community donate just $12.50 a month for the next four months, we’ll make our goal of $200,000. We’ll have that $400,000 start-up fund for the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley. And our community’s youth — our most important asset — will benefit for decades.
And it will truly be a Boys & Girls Club that has been built by all of us, acting as a community. A place where the youth of our community can flourish, a place that changes lives.
You’ll find several ways to donate in the special insert in today’s paper. Or, you can visit portneufbgc.com/donate-now.
In this week of New Year’s resolutions, make the commitment today to be a part of change for good. Let’s give our community’s youth the gift of their full potential.
Ruta Casabianca worked with Boys & Girls Clubs both in New York City and Seaside, California, before moving to Pocatello to be a full-time grandmother to her four grandchildren. She was surprised to learn that the community had no Boys & Girls Club. Knowing the quality of care and enrichment programs available in Clubs, she decided to work with the leadership in the community of Pocatello to start one. She is very excited that, with the help of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, it will become a reality for our youth.