Readers of the Journal are probably familiar with Daniel Lloyd Selovich, aka “Pirate.” Pirate, who had his name legally changed in 2013, is a 42-year-old transient instantly recognizable by a tribal tattoo that covers his face. Pirate is has been arraigned locally on charges of felony aggravated battery and is currently being detained in the Bannock County Jail.
Pirate is a registered sex offender with an extensive known criminal history and many further allegations of violent assault, kidnapping and rape. He's served some time in prison but, by his own admission, has escaped lengthy incarceration for his crimes and alleged crimes.
Pirate isn't worth a paragraph, much less an entire column. Career criminals are not found in exceptionally large numbers in our society. Unfortunately, those who are cause a disproportionate amount of trouble. Many seem to be able to slip through the cracks in our legal system time and time again. The fact that this isn't right isn't a stretch for anyone.
I opened with Pirate because he is a poster boy for why I am no fan of big government. Until the government can convince me that they can handle the basic responsibilities with which they are already entrusted, I sure don't want them taking on anything else.
I am not anti-government. I believe, strongly, that government is important in our way of life. There are some things for which individuals and businesses cannot and probably should not be responsible, for a variety of reasons. Government is a reasonable solution for large societal issues: defense, transportation, infrastructure, law enforcement and the like.
Though government inefficiency is a problem, individuals within government are generally doing all they can. There is not a single cop, judge or jailer of my acquaintance who thinks that dangerous criminals should be free to roam the streets. It's not a matter of them not wanting to do their jobs, it's a matter of the systems in which they work. And all you have to do to figure out who's responsible for this is to have a look in the mirror.
The problem, in essence, is that over time we, as individuals, have abdicated and eschewed personal responsibility in favor of foisting it on various governmental entities. This transfer of responsibility from individuals to government is generally, though not exclusively, at the behest of the left. But wherever it comes from it is generally a less than stellar idea. Limited budgets and massive bureaucratic bloat, coupled with unlimited mandates, are not a recipe for success in any endeavor.
Though I generally support government, I'm for keeping it small. I want government services to be of high the best quality possible, within reason, but limited to the essentials: roads and bridges, parks and recreation, keeping criminals off the streets. I'm for low taxes because I like keeping as much of my money as possible and because it checks government from getting into things that, in my opinion, they should not.
I'm aware that the notion of what government should or should not be involved in varies from individual to individual as a function of personal and political inclination. But I think that the best arguments for smaller government, at least as things are now, are on my side.
Take health care. Ever spent much time dealing with the Veterans Administration? You start telling me how great of an idea a government run health care system is and I'll just point out that the VA is hardly an endorsement of the concept. I don't think that the doctors, nurses, support staff and administrators of the VA are any better or any worse than those in the private sector. But they are tasked with working in overburdened, bureaucratic mess.
The last thing I want is the same government that can't adequately take care of veterans, many of whom are American heroes, making crucial decisions about my health care. You can forget that. Veterans might well be better off if the government mostly abolished the VA (with the exceptions of a few specialty centers), allowed their medical talent to be absorbed into the private sector, and then just paid insurance premiums.
Public universities are quasi-governmental agencies that are microcosms for the ills of government run amok. Public universities are bloated with administrators and useless programs that drain resources from teaching and research. Students get tagged for huge amounts of tuition and fees that go mostly for things that either do not benefit them or do so only peripherally.
Now I'm hearing that President-elect Joe Biden is being pressured by the left flank of his party to forgive a trillion dollars worth of student loan debt. Leaving aside the fact that the money to do this does not actually exist, and that this arrangement is massively unfair to those who scrimped and saved to avoid large amounts of student debt, this scheme does nothing to encourage public universities to control their costs — which is a basic problem with any entity that at some level has access to the money press.
I could go on, but you get the point. You want to convince me that government has great answers to human problems? First make sure that Pirate is looking at 40.
