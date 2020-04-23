When the coronavirus epidemic first came to the U.S., there was a carefully choreographed, highly effective effort to convince Americans that what would be called COVID-19 was “nowhere near as dangerous as seasonal flu.”
The fact that we don’t even know how deadly seasonal flu actually is (I’ll explain why later) was glossed over in the messaging. The narrative seemed logical. Influenza of any sort with associated fever, coughs, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea is never fun. The flu is easy to see as a bad guy, a bogeyman.
That was part of the brilliance of the message. “Look over here! See this flu. It’s a real bad guy.” That was persuasive. Many, none of whom had ever experienced COVID-19 personally, glossed over reports the virus caused terrible headaches, fever, difficulty breathing and, in a small percent of cases, death.
This was the second triumph of the narrative. Flu may be unpleasant but it is familiar and definitely something most people can relate to. An alarmed epidemiologist in a lab coat talking about “a novel coronavirus,” is absolutely not.
Then came the clincher. The third part of the story was very clear — that COVID-19 was a left-wing plot to discredit the president. Democrats must be behind this unknown but surely overblown worry.
Why don’t we know how many of us get seasonal flu in any given year? Because “flu illness is not a reportable disease.” That’s from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC, the government agency leading the medical response to COVID-19.
A succession of presidents have issued executive orders requiring written reports to the CDC of all cases of 69 different infectious diseases. Seasonal flu is not among them.
A month after the first COVID-19 case was reported in the U.S., right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh proclaimed, "It looks like the coronavirus is being weaponized as yet another element to bring down Donald Trump." He added, “The coronavirus is the common cold.”
In India the same day, the president told reporters, “The virus is very well under control in our country.” A few hours later, a CDC scientist warned, “Disruption to everyday life may be severe.” Schools could be closed, mass public gatherings suspended and businesses forced to have employees work remotely, she said. A chorus of private and university voices expressed similar concerns.
At the end of that week, the president’s chief of staff called press coverage of Democrats’ claims the administration was moving too slowly and doing too little to prevent the pandemic from spreading in the U.S. “their hoax of the day.”
Apparently angry at criticism of the president, his son appeared on Fox News at almost the same hour and stormed that Democrats “seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions.” That evening, the president told a campaign rally in South Carolina criticism from Democrats was their “new hoax.” For Democrats to criticize administration inaction was “shameful, wrong, and I think un-American," said Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
Six weeks later, here we are. More than 40,000 COVID-19 deaths and climbing. Private funerals and memorials that even most close friends and family can’t attend. Millions unemployed. Worst off are those in the gig economy with little to no savings. Businesses are taking on debt hoping to avoid bankruptcy. Hundreds of millions in mostly self-imposed isolation, unhappy with it yet feeling fortunate to be healthy as they help flatten the curve. So life goes on.
In defense of Rush Limbaugh, it’s easy to see how back in February he could have confused COVID-19 and the common cold. The CDC itself discusses both in one sentence. Asking, “What is a novel coronavirus?” the CDC text answers, "The virus causing (COVID-19) is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold."
When you’ve made up your mind, though, before you ask any questions at all, that your guy is right and anybody who says different is wrong, and an evil hater to boot, it may be possible to miss a fine point. Turns out it’s an important point, though, that COVID-19 is not a cold.
How many Americans have died, are dying and will die prematurely because of this persuasive message is impossible to measure. That the effective distraction came at a critical time, when a well-coordinated and effective response would have saved some of the lost lives, is a certainty.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.