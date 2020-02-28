With apologies to Jonathan Swift, I have a modest proposal to unburden the Democratic Party from their imponderable 2020 mess. And what a mess it is.
Let’s begin with their suite of presidential candidates. Having promoted a godless, flag-less, socialists agenda for decades, to their shock and horror the Democrat’s front running candidate is a godless, flag-less, socialist. Even their own media arm, the fake news owners and their alleged journalists, foresee a 49 to 1 state victory for President Donald Trump if Comrade Bernie Sanders is the Democratic nominee.
And Comrade Sanders is just the most successful of the gaggle of other socialists in their race to be the most all-woke liberal of them all. To a man, or woman, every other candidate is running away from, ”deeply held principles and positions,” they espoused just yesterday. Even as the liberal, coastal elites mock NASCAR deplorables, their own clown car can only turn left.
Let’s see, there is Joe Biden. Not even his own president will endorse him. After a lifetime of pulling strings for his family and coasting from one political role to another, he struggles now to keep his hands to himself and remember where he is. I respect my elders, so in a gentle way I remind Mr. Biden that just being in the room does not make one a leader.
What can be said about Pocahontas Elizabeth Warren that hasn’t already been said? Fact is, she is where she is only because she lied for decades to get preferential treatment in schools and for jobs. For once I have to agree with President Obama, “You didn’t build that.”
Pete Buttigieg, now there’s a made-to-order liberal candidate for sure. Kind of like a Build-A-Bear. He’s custom built and full of stuffing. Gay — check. Veteran — check. Liberal education — check. Christian — check, in his own way, but you’re not a Christian if you voted for President Trump. Kill’m before birth, during birth, or after birth — check. Electoral College bad — check. “I’m so sorry I said All Lives Matter” — check. He’s done, and should just check himself out of this race.
Let’s skip over the rest of the socialist candidates who don’t really matter. There’s not enough distance between them to make a bit of difference anyway. So let’s go straight to Michael Bloomberg. I wonder if his love of all things Chinese Communist is because he can look down on them, in his own way. Maybe he should hum a few bars of that Beatles’ hit way back long ago when he was in school, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” because his vast wealth did him little good at the Democratic debate in Nevada. He’s pretty selective about who he loves, that’s for sure.
With Bloomberg we have an elitist with no love for blacks, browns, farmers, pregnant employees, or gun owners. I guess you could say he’s shot himself in the foot so many times, that he’s come up short.
The only unifying theme that defines the Democratic Party is Trump Derangement Syndrome. In this they are united in hate and in abject failure. There is scarcely room enough to chronicle their repeated efforts and failures to unelect President Trump. Rabid, liberal media pundits, actors and politicians have worn out the Thesaurus searching for ever more strident words to describe their latest fake news alarm. And yet, the sky has not fallen. The sun still rises. And Trump is still President.
And now to my modest proposal to rescue the Democrats from their debacle. It’s so simple even the DNC should be able to count all the ways this proposal would help them.
Given that the race for 2020 is over for their party, the DNC should simply decline to run any candidate for president in 2020. Saves needless stress. Saves gobs of money. There will be no need to struggle to make up excuses and apologies. Time will likely take its inevitable toll, and by 2024 their geriatric problem candidates will be under attentive managed care instead of running as discomforting wild cards. And again with apologies to Jonathan Swift, mercifully this modest proposal will stop their candidates from eating each other alive.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations. These days you will find Entrikin substitute teaching, volunteering with the Girl Scouts and playing with his many grandchildren.