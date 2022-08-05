On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the voters of Kansas defeated a proposal by the Kansas Legislature to alter the state’s constitution in a way that would have permitted the passage of a law that banned or drastically restricted the right of women to have legal abortions within the state.

Given that Kansas is a largely rural and Republican state, which voted for Trump in 2020 by a margin of just under 15 percentage points, the defeat of the proposal was jaw-droppingly large: It was 18 points, with 90 percent of the vote counted, as of this writing. Urban areas voted overwhelmingly against the constitutional-change proposal, but even the most conservative counties, such as Hamilton country, on the western border, (which went 81 percent for Trump in 2020) managed only 56 percent in support of it. It’s apparent that a good many Republicans, in spite of their party’s position on this issue, voted against this attempt to deprive the women of Kansas of their rights.