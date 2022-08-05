Calley Malloy, left, Cassie Woolworth, center, and Dawn Rattan, right, applaud during a primary watch party onTuesday in Overland Park, Kansas. Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion outright.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, the voters of Kansas defeated a proposal by the Kansas Legislature to alter the state’s constitution in a way that would have permitted the passage of a law that banned or drastically restricted the right of women to have legal abortions within the state.
Given that Kansas is a largely rural and Republican state, which voted for Trump in 2020 by a margin of just under 15 percentage points, the defeat of the proposal was jaw-droppingly large: It was 18 points, with 90 percent of the vote counted, as of this writing. Urban areas voted overwhelmingly against the constitutional-change proposal, but even the most conservative counties, such as Hamilton country, on the western border, (which went 81 percent for Trump in 2020) managed only 56 percent in support of it. It’s apparent that a good many Republicans, in spite of their party’s position on this issue, voted against this attempt to deprive the women of Kansas of their rights.
Why did the Kansas Legislature decide that the state Constitution had to be changed? Because the state’s Supreme Court, in a case decided in April of 2019, had ruled that that Constitution clearly protects a woman’s right to decide whether or not to have an abortion, so no new bill to restrict abortion, however encouraged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, would survive state judicial review.
The case that came before the Supreme Court in 2019 was a challenge to a recently passed state law that outlawed the use of a particular surgical method for ending a pregnancy; the method, called D&E, involves dilation of the vagina and evacuation of the fetus and is mainly used in the second trimester of pregnancy.
The decision of that Kansas court rewards careful study. It is clear, well-written and incorporates not only a careful analysis of both Roe and Casey but a wealth of historical information on court decisions and public opinion regarding laws about abortion, not only in Kansas but in many other states. It is particularly valuable for its discussion of the way in which courts deal with adjudicating cases which involve what it calls “natural rights.”
The basic conclusion of that court is that a woman’s right to abortion is securely grounded in the bill of rights with which the Kansas Constitution begins. The first of the rights (section 1), based upon the Declaration of Independence, is titled “Equal Rights,” and states that “All men are possessed of equal and inalienable natural rights, among which are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Obviously, this declaration of rights is closely related to the statement in the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which includes the statement, “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law.”
The court maintained, however, that the Kansas statement acknowledges rights that are “broader than the United States Constitution,” including “the right of personal autonomy,” and that “this right allows a woman to make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation, and family life—decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy.”
“Natural rights” is the phrase used by English philosopher John Locke, who explicitly recognized, as the court affirms, “a natural right to make decisions about parenting and procreation.” The court concludes that natural rights doctrine asserts that “individuals should be free to make choices about how to conduct their own lives, or, in other words, to exercise personal autonomy. Few decisions impact our lives more than those about issues that affect one's physical health, family formation, and family life. We conclude that this right to personal autonomy is firmly embedded within section 1's natural rights guarantee and its included concepts of liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
The Kansas court thought it unnecessary to argue for a right to privacy (Roe’s approach), because the right to personal autonomy is completely sufficient, in their analysis, to establish women’s rights to make decisions on child-bearing.
When considering the history of laws that criminalize abortion, in Kansas and elsewhere, the court is fully cognizant of the “gender bias” that those laws reflect. It remarks that it “cannot ignore the prevailing views justifying widespread legal differentiation between the sexes during territorial times and the reality that these views were reflected in policies impacting women's ability to exercise their rights of personal autonomy.”
And then the court, acknowledging that natural rights are not immune from legal restrictions, presents a careful and layperson-friendly account of what circumstances must exist and what rules govern the imposition of such laws.
I titled this column “A message of hope,” and the vote in Kansas is, indeed, a heartening public response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s blatantly biased and religiously-motivated rejection of Roe and Casey. The Kansas Supreme Court may have been correct that its state Constitution is more explicit in its affirmation of women’s rights to control their own lives than is the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, but the latter can certainly be interpreted to yield the same affirmation. What we need now are more demonstrations that the people of this country refuse to accept the ruling of a court that knowingly defied the public’s will.
(To find the Kansas decision, search for Hodes & Nauser, MDs v. Schmidt.)
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.