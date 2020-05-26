"Wise and fortunate is the prince who connects his own reputation with the honour and interest of a perpetual order of men...the laws of a nation form the most instructive portion of its history."
—The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire by Edward Gibbon
No nation in history has long survived with a bifurcated legal system. That is, however, what we currently have in America.
We have one set of laws for the upper or privileged class. We have another set of laws for the common man.
Hilllary Clinton and a U.S. Navy sailor, Kristian Saucier, epitomize this divide.
Hillary Clinton kept a non-secure server in her house that contained classified and non-classified documents, emails and international correspondence. She had even communicated with President Obama directly through this unauthorized server.
After serving in the Obama administration and much later, when subpoenaed for the physical possession of this illegal server by the Justice Department, Hillary professed that it had disappeared.
Subsequent investigations found that the hard drive in the server and several cell phones had been physically demolished by assistants with hammers. The number and extent of federal statutes violated by Hillary Clinton were extensive.
Multiple felonies had been committed. As of today, not a single charge in a federal court has ever been served on Ms. Clinton.
But the 22-year-old sailor is a different case.
Kristian Saucier took several photos on his phone while serving on a nuclear submarine. He had no nefarious intentions; he simply wanted to show his children what he did when he was in the Navy.
He pleaded guilty to “unauthorized detention of defense information” and the prosecutor recommended a sentence of 6 to 7 years in prison. He was given an “other than honorable” discharge from the Navy before being sent to prison.
But on a scale of magnitude, the example of injustice above is but a Yellowstone mud pot compared to the life-on-earth destroying meteor exposed by newly released DOJ documents.
These documents clearly reveal felonies committed by then CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey and former U.S.Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
These men and many assistants under them lied under oath to congressional committees, lied in applications to the FISA court and formed a cabal to hide exculpatory evidence from defendants, such as General Flynn, that they were seeking to imprison.
Sealed testimonies given under oath and before Democrat congressional committees have revealed the perfidious actions knowingly undertaken by the leaders of our DOJ, CIA and FBI. That they pursued with a specious narrative, as the lead evidence, the removal of a president through the process of impeachment, could well define in this generation the manifested meaning of sedition.
Call it what you may, it doesn't matter. To date, not a single individual above nor any underlings who took orders from them have been charged with a single crime. They seem to be in the elite group.
But then there is the case of poor old Roger Stone. A Republican gadfly who was always more boast than accomplishment, is set to spend 3 years and 4 months in prison for committing a “process” crime.
He was convicted of lying to the Mueller investigation team while under oath. He is 68 and in poor health. His wife is blind and in poor health. They have spent all their money on his defense.
His real crime happened to be that he was a firm, early supporter of President Trump.
Turns out that after 240 years, in our Republic the common man is not really afforded justice as much as he can obtain all the justice he can afford.
Both General Flynn and Roger Stone ran out of money defending themselves against a questionably legal, politically motivated, government funded prosecutor.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.