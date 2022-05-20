Dear newly elected officials,
You have all campaigned tirelessly for several weeks now and I admire your efforts. I know I felt proxy fatigue for you as I observed your travels and events for the past few weeks. Congratulations to the winners and condolences to the ones who came up a little short in the plebiscite results. I do not “vote and tell” so my joy in the final vote tallies will be felt and expressed in private. Now I would like to share some understandably unsolicited amateur advice with you all:
1. Remember where you came from and who sacredly and sincerely voted for you: your constituents. We may have voted for you because of who you ARE NOT, now show us who you ARE.
2. Call and visit your home districts often. Stay in tune and touch via the many means of communication available to us while you are away in Boise. Returned calls or emails are valuable to us and we deserve at least an acknowledgement now and then.
3. Be a statesman, not a politician. Do not worry about a lobbyist score; vote your conscience but please give us explanations for such when asked.
4. Don’t date the interns! Be a gentleman or lady at all times. Follow the rules of decorum that befit your office and will instill trust and confidence from the public. Those impressionable young aides need good mentors and influences for the future. They could easily be some of our future leaders. Be that person!
5. Don’t fight, name-call, belittle opponents of opinion, post half-truths, flash bunny ears or pontificate for self-aggrandizement. Speak your mind during debates, but mind what you speak as words have consequences.
6. Be open minded. Accept that you are not always right and remember that we can accomplish more good as a group than we can as individuals.
7. Remember some of the words and principles of our founding fathers in regards to public education, the role of government, voting rights, personal property rights and taxes.
Lastly, flip flopping is a misleading phrase. It’s not always a negative in the final result and I feel it is better than blind loyalty or impulsivity. One thing I have learned from my years on city council is the value of good discussion. I am famous for making a motion, inferring support, only to vote against my own motion in the final roll call vote! A result of frank, open discussion among the four council members, city staff and mayor. Don't be afraid to change your mind on an issue or ask the sometimes necessary hard questions. If the information gathered and presented during a debate or from your research on a piece of legislation is accurate and insightful, then vote the way you feel best. Any confusion afterward can easily be cleared away with good communication with us: your constituency.
Good luck, good health and go make us proud to be Idahoans!
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.