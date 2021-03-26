The recent murders of eight people at massage parlors in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, including six Asian women, raises some questions about racism and misogyny. Police have stated that the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, may have targeted the six Asian women because they were Asian. The shooter claims he suffers from sex addiction and wanted to destroy places of “temptation.” The other victims, including one man and one white woman, possibly died because they were at the wrong place at the wrong time.
The motive may be unclear, at the moment, but there has been a plague of violence against Asian Americans since the days of the Trump administration and his rhetoric suggesting Asian Americans were somehow responsible for the coronavirus, which Donald Trump labeled the “Kung flu” and the “China virus.”
We have all heard the simplistic adage that “sticks and stones will break my bones but names will never hurt me.” In fact, names can exert terrible damage, particularly on children.
According to writer Thomas Fuller, “In early February, Asian-American community leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area organized protests after the killing of an older Thai man and a spate of attacks in Oakland’s Chinatown. Prosecutors, politicians and police chiefs called the attacks intolerable and vowed to crack down.
"But in the weeks that followed, reports of violence against people of Asian descent have multiplied in the Bay Area. In many cases, attacks have come in broad daylight on busy streets … In San Francisco three Asian people were attacked on downtown streets, including a 75-year-old Chinese grandmother and a 83-year-old Vietnamese man.”
I remember Chinatown in San Francisco as a wonderful place to visit, shop or dine, not a place for xenophobic attacks.
We have to ask, why is this happening on such a large scale? Have we forgotten the terrible mistake by President Franklin D. Roosevelt when he issued Order 9066 putting Japanese Americans in internment camps during World War II because we were at war with Japan? Using that logic, General Dwight D. Eisenhower could have been under suspicion because he was of German descent. (One camp was in Minidoka, Idaho.) Some released Japanese Americans fought in Europe against the Nazis and distinguished themselves as formidable soldiers.
We also have the ongoing crisis at the US-Mexico border with desperate families seeking asylum from dangerous conditions in Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico causing a severe overload on limited resources. This border crisis has been ongoing for the past 20 years. It is compelling that unaccompanied minors are taken to shelters in the U.S. to be processed later, and though the conditions are crowded, they are safer than being on the road without any protection. One can only imagine how dangerous it must be for parents to encourage such a dangerous long journey for their vulnerable children.
One question remains. If these refugees at the border were blond blue-eyed families fleeing a fascist takeover in a European country, would they be welcome? Idaho poet Shellie Harwood has these compelling lines in her poem, “Crossing the Rio Grande”:
In the dream I walked for days from Guatemala
with dirt in my mouth,
and crossed in darkness over the Rio Grande.
I certainly don’t have the answer to the border crisis, but it is imperative that these vicious attacks against Asian Americans must stop.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”