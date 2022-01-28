Parenting today is not easy. The rising cost of feeding and caring for kids, the rapid rate at which technology is changing education and childhood development, are all made harder by the potentially scary global neighborhood lurking on the nearest smart device.
Thankfully educators, storytellers and visual artists who work at Idaho Public Television (IdahoPTV) listened to Idaho parents and are rolling out new tools to help with these challenges. These tools allow families from differing political and cultural traditions to select the content their kids will view.
This “Idaho-trademarked” approach started with recognition, crystalized by the COVID-19 pandemic, that “a child’s first, and most important teacher is you, the parent.”
This led IdahoPTV to clarify its role, not as a substitute for parents, but as a partner and aid standing ready to assist them. Not only is programming aligned with this philosophy, but so is outreach and marketing. With an eye looking beyond kids in the viewing audience, IdahoPTV put time and effort into social media and advertising to inform and offer services useful to parents.
Especially impressive is the breadth of parental involvement IdahoPTV anticipates. Help is provided for everybody, from comprehensive homeschoolers to the working parent just looking for “guilt-free screen time.” For those needing nothing beyond clean entertainment, IdahoPTV delivers “no surprises.” And with a little added planning, PBS KIDS can put parents in control of highly targeted learning.
The recognized best practice is for parents to watch IdahoPTV programs with their kids. The “Watch Together” approach takes advantage of wide-ranging free content, easily selected for the teaching moment desired. Listings of PBS KIDS programs include readily identifiable labels denoting the educational message to be expected. Parent questions, like “How do I make math more fun?” or “How can I get my kid to read more?” are met with an array of suggested programs.
Selecting the right program is just the start. Accompanying web resources provide parents with discussion questions, games and activities to make learning enjoyable. This turns shared “screen time” into a well-rounded learning experience with the parent in control, and at the center of how the child adds this new knowledge to their expanding world view.
Especially unique is how IdahoPTV handles sensitive, diversity-promoting and age-appropriate learning. The key has been disclosure, allowing parents to decide when and where their child should encounter such content. Program notes, topic descriptions and transcripts of specific scenes, can be accessed through www.idahoptv.org/parents.
This has not been an easy task for IdahoPTV. It has required significant empathy, communication and responsiveness to the diversity that gives texture to Idaho family life.
As children experience the world, they encounter unfamiliar situations. Nita doesn’t speak English in her home, Joey doesn’t have a mommy, Matt moves around in a wheelchair, and Eleanor’s brother died from taking a drug. Nita, Joey, Matt and Eleanor can feel singled out. Their friends may not know how to relate to a home life that appears “different.”
Using the resources available now through IdahoPTV, parents can select from some of the best, thoughtfully developed content presenting these situations. They can choose when and how to raise awareness in their kids, and can be there to provide meaningful support and answer questions.
Cynthia Gonzalez, a parent from Marsing, Idaho, summarized it this way: "The material from Idaho Public Television and PBS is what I want my kids to learn. I love that it’s all family oriented."
Liberals in Idaho will say “See, government can do good things.” In this one case, they are not wrong, but I know a deeper truth. The people at IdahoPTV who partnered with parents to make this possible did not do so because “government” made them. They did it because they are “people.”
And good people very frequently do good things.
Trent Clark is vice-chair of Idaho Families Inc. and a member of the Friends of Idaho Public Television Board of Directors.