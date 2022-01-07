The word “insurrection” is overused these days. Yes, there was an invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 a year ago. So far, however, no evidence has come to light that the violence was anything more than a terribly violent riot.
The rioters were, of course, a few thousand Americans upset that their candidate lost in the 2020 presidential election. While they carried their dissatisfaction to an extreme, they still weren’t very many out of over 150 million who voted in the election.
It might be constructive to ask, how are we going to prevent this from happening again?
Some Republican senators have proposed changing the 135-year-old Electoral Count Act. That’s a law dealing with how Congress handles any disputes in the states about who won a presidential election.
There’s a simpler, better way to solve this problem, though. That’s to adopt the National Popular Vote.
If the U.S. had a direct vote for president, every vote cast would count. Today, however, too many votes don’t count.
Consider Idaho, for example. The 287,021 votes tallied for Joe Biden here didn’t count. That’s because, in Idaho, he lost. All Idaho’s four electoral votes went for Donald Trump.
That was nothing compared to California, though. Imagine how the more than 6 million voters who marked their California ballots for Trump felt about Biden getting every one of the state’s 55 electoral votes.
That’s how our voting works. The winner takes all.
There are some real problems with this system. The first is that it defies the principle of one person-one vote as required by the Supreme Court. Second, it encourages candidates to campaign before, and represent, only voters in competitive states.
A voter in Wyoming who voted in 2020 had 3.5 times as much influence on the presidential election as a voter in California. How can that be?
It’s simple. It’s true in all states with small populations. Each state has two electoral votes because each state has two senators. Additional electoral votes are assigned according to the number of representatives the state has.
Wyoming has a small population, so it has three electoral votes, one for its representative and two for its senators. Each electoral vote in Wyoming in 2020 represented only 89,000 votes cast. Meanwhile California’s 55 electoral votes represented over 311,000 votes each.
A vote for president cast in Wyoming, by the way, counted as much as 3.26 votes in Idaho in 2020. Those Idaho votes still each counted for 1.5 votes in California. What a system we have!
In states in which the outcome can be forecast in advance (think ruby-red Idaho, for example) the voters are highly unlikely to see the candidates before the election. In fact, during the 2020 general election campaign, Biden and Trump held campaign events in only 12 states. Two-thirds of all their events were held in just four battleground states — Ohio, Florida, Iowa and Virginia.
In 2004, George W. Bush won the popular vote for president by more than 3 million votes. He barely won in Ohio, however. If he hadn’t won there, he’d have lost the election. Fewer than 60,000 voters in Ohio could have nullified the votes of more than 3 million. Try explaining how that’s right or fair.
On the other side, in 2020 Biden won the popular vote by over 7 million votes. Fewer than 21,500 voters in just three states — Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia — could have nullified the votes of the 7 million.
Our electoral system sows confusion and mistrust for elections. A simpler system would be easier for all voters to understand. The candidate for president who gets the most votes should win. Our democracy was not intended to be run by a privileged minority.
A national popular vote would ensure that every voter, in every state, would matter in every presidential election.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.