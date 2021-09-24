The past doesn’t change as time passes, but how we feel about it does. On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I found myself unable to muster the old outrage at the attack, or even the old sympathy for those whose loved ones died because of it. It’s not just that I’ve seen all the videos before, and heard the eye-witness accounts, and read the death and injury statistics, it’s that I now know a good deal about what happened in Afghanistan during the next 20 years, and, on 9/11/21, I read a news story in the New York Times that brought those years of warfare into jarring and depressing focus, and reminded me of why I could no longer think, or feel, about 9/11/01 quite the same as I once did.
The news story, in brief, was this: On Aug. 29, U.S. officials reported that they had used a drone-mounted missile to destroy a car that had been carrying explosives destined for use against U.S. troops at the Kabul airport. ISIS was thought to have planned the attack. The car had been surveilled since that morning and was seen stopping at suspected ISIS safe houses. Men were seen loading what could have been explosives into the trunk of the car, and after the car had been destroyed, there was an explosion that seemed to confirm the suspicion that it bore explosive materials. Officials said that three civilians might have been killed when the missile struck the car. The identity of the driver had not been ascertained.
But here’s what the NYT found out. The driver of the car was Zemari Ahmadi, a longtime Afghan worker for a U.S. aid group called Nutrition and Education International, a California-based group that distributed food to refugees in Kabul. It had been a normal day at work for Mr. Ahmadi. He left home in the morning. picked up two coworkers and arrived at the headquarters of NEI at 9:35 a.m. At 2:30 p.m., Mr. Ahmadi and a friend were observed outside the headquarters, filling plastic containers with water and putting them in his car. Water deliveries in his neighborhood had stopped.
Mr. Ahmadi had three passengers in his car on his return from work. He dropped them all off and drove home. He entered the courtyard of his home at around 4:50 p.m. That’s when, according to U.S. officials, it was decided to fire the Hellfire missile. Those officials claimed that they saw one other man approach the car before the missile was fired. They said that they had “reasonable certainty” that no women, children or noncombatants would be killed. In fact, the NYT reports that the dead included: Mr. Ahmadi and three of his children (Zamir, 20, Faisal, 16, and Farzad, 10); Mr. Ahmadi’s cousin Naser, 30; three of Mr. Ahmadi’s brother’s children (Arwin, 7, Benyamin, 6, and Hayat, 2): and two 3-year-old girls, Malika and Somaya. So, there were actually 10 people killed, including seven children. There was no evidence of another explosion.
Mr. Ahmadi had applied for refugee resettlement in the U.S.
The Department of Defense has now admitted that the NYT report is correct, and that one of the very last aggressive acts of U.S. forces before the 20-year war was officially over was a mistaken attack that killed innocent civilians. Perhaps that was a fitting end to a war that began with the aim of defeating the Taliban and al-Qaeda, then turned into an attempt at nation-building that apparently never had a chance of succeeding, yet was continued for a decade after that initial goal had been attained.
It was the death of innocent citizens on American soil that led to the invasion of Afghanistan. Eventually, the inability of the U.S to bring about a transformation of that country into a democratic, modern state was partially caused by a similar, but much larger, tragedy on Afghan soil. The U.S. never won the trust of the Afghan people as a whole for a number of reasons, but an important one, in my view, was that our war against the Taliban caused an ongoing and significant number of deaths of innocent Afghan civilians.
Brown University supports the Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs, which initiated a “Cost of Wars” project in 2010 that focused upon the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and the related violence in Pakistan and Syria. The project estimates that the number of civilians in Afghanistan who were killed as a direct consequence of warfare, from 2001 to the end of the war, was approximately 46,000. They suggest that far more than that number died due to the indirect effects of the war: infrastructure collapse, health system inadequacy, unexploded munitions and starvation. Most of the direct deaths were caused by U.S. and Afghan airstrikes. The Brown report tells us that in 2017 the U.S. relaxed its rules of airstrike engagement and there was a 95 percent increase in civilian deaths; all because the U.S. was seeking leverage in upcoming talks with the Taliban.
We all know that about 3,000 civilians died in the attack on the Twin Towers. Why don’t more of us know the number of innocent people that died during the war that followed? We periodically commemorate, with pomp and ceremony and emotional outpourings, the deaths of those who died in the al-Qaeda attack; why don’t we also commemorate the tragedy of innocent suffering and death that resulted from our response to that attack? Why don’t we commemorate the death of Mr. Ahmadi, a man who hoped to come to America, a country that he worked for and admired, but that killed him and his children before his hopes could be realized?
Two final questions about how we judge the past, and how a nation’s moral balance-sheet can change over time: Were our feelings about Pearl Harbor exactly the same before and after we bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki? If so, should they have been?
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.