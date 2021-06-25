A delicious and different way to enjoy radishes! A lot of people decided to grow gardens, especially during the pandemic. It’s a fun and resourceful way to add to your choices for food. One of the easiest and quickest crops to grow is radishes. These small, globe-shaped roots are crunchy and have a peppery flavor. I’ve only used radishes raw in salads for most of my life, but recently I discovered how delicious these tiny red roots could be when roasted — cooking the radishes releases their sweetness. Think about how different an onion tastes between raw and cooked. This recipe is simple, and you can add spices or herbs if you want some variations. Regardless, my roasted radishes are so easy to make and so delicious, I may plant some extra rows in my garden this year.
Belle’s Roasted Radishes
1 pound raw radishes, trimmed and cut in half
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ onion cut into chunks (optional)
Place the radishes and onions in a large bowl, drizzle with the oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle with the salt and toss again. Spread the radishes onto a rimmed baking pan and bake in a 425-degree oven for about 20 minutes or until fork-tender.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.