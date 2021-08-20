Surrender to the Taliban by Afghanistan’s regional government officials and military leaders this month has been stunning. What’s now coming to light is that the collapse was carefully bought, and paid for, well in advance
Russia, Iran and Pakistan supplied most of the money. The sudden, strategic Afghan cave-in, however, would not have been possible without an entrenched culture of corruption.
We should learn from this. The question is, will we?
If you were asked to say what corruption is, could you define it? I resorted to asking my all-knowing uncle, Google. That led to Transparency International (TI).
Corruption, according to that nonprofit, non-government group battling global corruption, is “the abuse of entrusted power for personal gain.” Sounds a lot like selfishness, doesn’t it?
On a grand scale, corruption can pack suitcases with millions in cash. More importantly, it can seduce one into thinking that it’s OK to toss others’ families to the wolves as long as one’s own family escapes that fate. Such selfishness rationalizes a lot of lesser sins, too.
Corruption in Afghanistan is not new. The U.S. replaced Germany and Japan after World War II in providing foreign aid to build a Columbia Basin-type project to irrigate farmland in the Helmand Valley and other valleys in southern Afghanistan. Boise contractor Morrison-Knudsen built the first two dams to supply water to the project.
When MK was done and water flowed into the irrigation canals, Afghans who ran the Helmand Valley Authority were hired in the traditional way. Nepotism —giving jobs to family members and friends — was rampant. Buying a job with a bribe sometimes trumped even that. Seventy years on, little has changed.
TI lists Afghanistan as one of the most corrupt countries on earth. Only a handful of nations, including North Korea, Haiti, Venezuela and Somalia, are more corrupt, says TI.
Afghan police are reported to routinely extort goods from businesses and cash from citizens at highway checkpoints. Police also frequently take or solicit bribes to cooperate with criminals and the Taliban in kidnapping for ransom and smuggling.
In 2014, more than 60 percent of Afghans responding to a survey said they’d paid a bribe. About 34 percent said the bribe was necessary to get government services they needed.
Almost constant war over the last 40 years has created social instability that’s allowed corruption to thrive in Afghanistan. It’s hard to hold a government accountable when it keeps being toppled by violence.
Here in the U.S., we’ve had the luxury of peaceful transitions of power for more than 200 years, yet we have corruption, too. TI ranked us 25th last year, the same as Chile. Here are a smattering of examples.
State police around Monroe, Louisiana, would routinely stop Black motorists and beat them. The reason nothing was done about it? Allegedly, supervisors worried other troopers would refuse to enforce the law if someone from their ranks was charged for the crimes!
Our then-secretary of state was given a bottle of liquor worth almost $6,000 by Japan. The bottle disappeared. The recipient, Mike Pompeo, who’s supposed to turn any gift of value he receives from another country over to the U.S. government, has no idea what happened to the liquor.
This happened over two years ago. But only this month did someone ask, "Where’s the hooch?" What’s unusual about that? Usually, nobody ever asks.
Here in Idaho even some of her Republican colleagues have complained publicly that Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-Whitebird, got off too lightly when charged with an ethics violation in the Legislature.
Conservative apologists have tried to make the complaint about the victim of Giddings' actions. That doesn’t wash. When someone is brave enough to go public about being raped, they should not also have to endure being attacked by an elected official.
What about New York’s governor? He apparently had been sexually harassing women for years before he resigned this month.
What can be done about corruption? The corrupt have to face accountability.
We citizens are part of that process. Every time we vote to elect a politician known to have a meandering moral compass, we signal that corruption is OK. As the tragic collapse of Afghanistan shows, it’s not.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.