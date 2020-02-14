When only one Republican senator, Mitt Romney, had the courage to vote their conviction regarding Trump’s undeniable criminality, it doesn’t say much about the integrity of many of our nation’s leaders. In the end, history will respect Romney’s action, but Trump’s legacy, not at all.
In the development of powerful nation states, most collapse from within. The United States is in free-fall, and I attribute that to a creed of greed that has permeated American life for decades.
What is greed? The Webster and Oxford dictionaries define it as a selfish and excessive desire for more wealth, possessions, power, etc., than a person needs. Trump was impeached because of his blinding lust for power, and he remains in office because of partisan greed.
If withholding military aid from a country to extort a bogus investigation to increase your chance of winning the next election doesn’t warrant removal from office, then we are arguably at the point where Trump can shoot someone without election consequences. He previously boasted that was true, and given the president’s spiteful behavior, Romney best be on guard.
Our “leader” is already taking potshots at Romney’s character and removing the people who dared to tell the truth. These people were courageous while our president is the epitome of a slimeball.
It was a foregone conclusion Trump wasn’t going to be removed from office. The vote was not a vindication of his character because he has none. It was a testament to the fact America has lost its way when it comes to the standards that used to define our nation, all while our respected Constitution was shredded on a partisan field.
“States don’t fail overnight. The seeds of their destruction are sown deep within their political institutions. ... Most countries ... fall apart ... not with a bang but with a whimper. They fail not in an explosion of war and violence, but by being utterly unable to take advantage of their society’s huge potential for growth ... ruled by 'extractive' economic institutions ... that sap the talent of their citizens by creating a tilted playing field. ... They benefit the elites who gain much from the extraction, whether in the form of valuable minerals, forced labor or protected monopolies, at the expense of our society.” (See, 10 Reasons Countries Fall Apart, June 18, 2012)
America’s decline began during the Reagan era when tax laws were rewritten to allow the rich to retain more wealth on the theory it would trickle down to benefit society. That illusory blueprint began a tremendous transfer of wealth that continues unabated as America’s middle class dwindles. The process has been further aided by bloated military expenditures Reagan obtained that have been accelerated by Trump. This wasteful spending sends more wealth to the upper class who cash in through Congressional graft.
The latest nails in our spiraling coffin of decline were the additional recent Republican tax breaks that primarily benefited the rich and corporations. The end result has been that America continues to borrow money at a breath-taking pace while transferring more resources to the wealthy via an unfair tax system. We are temporarily prospering because of a credit card economy, and the middle class, which was the strength of America, continues shrinking because of this rigged class war.
Consider the financial crisis in 2008, which was precipitated by banking practices founded in greed. Tremendous amounts of money were lost by most Americans, and none of those institutions or their officers were held accountable. Remember that taxpayers were saddled with more national debt to bail out these offending parties from their reckless practices.
Survey our health care system: A basic human need is delivered by entities that have a vested stake in maintaining the status quo as they exploit Americans. Medical specialists gouge our society, insurance companies extract huge profits, pharmaceutical monopolies feast on consumers, etc., and all of these special interests pour money into the coffers of Congress to perpetuate more of the same.
Yet Trump assures us he will never let socialism affect our wonderful health care system. Why meddle with the most expensive health care in the world that is dead last in delivering quality services among the developed nations, right? The U.S. spent $9,364 per person in 2016 compared to the U.K.’s $4,094, and England was rated tops in the world for delivering quality health care. (See, New 11 Country Study, The Commonwealth Fund, July 13, 2017).
Trump promised us a better health care system three years ago with zero progress. He now assures us he will fight for more of the same — translation, more bankrupted Americans and poor health practices. Thank you Mr. President for your gross lies — spare me the notion this man isn’t a typical politician.
The Republicans and Trump propose that we reform Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. That is doublespeak for reducing benefits. Think about that — you toss money at the rich through regressive taxation policies and a failure to police monopolies; you pour cash down the drain on wasteful military expenditures further benefiting wealthy interests; you maintain an exploitative health care system, all while you advocate to further weaken our poor social safety net. Voters need to purge these so-called reformers at the ballot box.
Many things about America used to bring us respect as we were envied throughout the world. We used to have the strongest democratic republic in the world with a healthy expanding middle class. Americans sacrificed their blood to protect other parts of the world from tyranny (nowadays it’s usually about oil and capitalist markets). There was even a time when the federal government tried to protect us from corporate greed and monopolies.
America still has profound potential, but we are not taking advantage of it because of the extractive powers that control our federal government which has become a tool for special interests.
Thank you, Sen. Romney, for providing a reflection upon our past character and backbone. Trump was not going to be removed from office, and you had nothing to gain and everything to lose from standing tall. Our country desperately needs more of that character and grit from its politicians.
The next presidential election will foretell much about America’s future. Perhaps voters will exhibit leadership on election day that was sorely lacking during the impeachment vote, and then again, perhaps not.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.