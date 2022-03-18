“Reagan is totally lost and out of his depth. He does not have enough knowledge to cut through the contradictory advice that is being offered to him.” — Richard Pipes, Ronald Reagan’s national security aide, 1981
“ Facts are stupid things .” — Reagan mangling John Adams’ “facts are stubborn things.”
U.S. economic growth for 2021 was 5.9 percent, the best in 38 years, but at 7.5 percent, inflation is the highest since 1981. These were the years of the Reagan administration, so a comparison readily suggests itself. Ronald Reagan would have been 111 years old on Feb. 6.
The similarities are instructive. During Reagan’s second year in office, his favorability ratings had fallen to the low 40s. Inflation was higher than Joe Biden’s and unemployment was rising. The 1982 midterms saw the Republicans lose 26 seats in the House, but they held onto the Senate.
Neither caused high inflation
When Reagan came into office in 1981, inflation was 10.3 percent, and it was still a high 4.8 percent at the end of presidency. Many believe that President Jimmy Carter caused the high inflation of the 1970s, but it was President Richard Nixon’s imposition of wage and price controls during the oil crisis of that period.
Our current inflation is due to the pandemic cutting off supplies of goods from abroad. Cash-rich Americans chasing too few goods was a perfect recipe for the inflation we are now experiencing. For the same reasons, the United Kingdom, now governed by the Conservative Party, will have an 8 percent inflation rate this year.
Reagan: Record tax increases
Biden has yet to pass the tax increases on the rich he has promised, but let’s bust a myth about Reagan and taxes. According to Reagan’s own economic adviser Bruce Bartlett, the 1982 Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act, which hit the middle class especially hard, “was the largest peacetime tax increase in American history.” Even so, Reagan tripled the national debt, primarily because of huge, unnecessary military expenditures. That debt was financed at interest rates as high as 21.5 percent as opposed to two percent or lower in recent years.
Democrats had lower budget proposals
Reagan defenders like to say that the Democrats were responsible for the increase in spending. The facts, however, show that, when the Democrats controlled Congress (only two of Reagan’s eight years), they passed budgets lower than what Reagan requested. If you include the two Bush administrations, Democrats, when they controlled Congress, persuaded these three Republican presidents to sign budgets that were $17 billion less than what Reagan and the Bushes proposed. See the data at https://zfacts.com/p/57.html.
Deficits don’t cause inflation
In 1974, the deficit was only $5 billion, but inflation was 9 percent. In 1976, President Gerald Ford left Carter with a $66 billion deficit, but the inflation rate had fallen to 5.7 percent. Spending during the Reagan administration increased by an average of 2.5 percent but inflation went down rather than up.
Obama-Biden: Lower budget deficits
The Obama-Biden administration faced a 9.9 percent budget deficit at the beginning of the Great Recession, but it was able to reduce that to 3.8 percent as Donald Trump took over in 2017. Primarily because of huge tax cuts and $800 billion in new spending, the deficit climbed to 14.4 percent. As a result, Trump added $7.8 trillion to the national debt — the third largest in post-war history.
The free-market journal The Economist estimates that Biden’s deficit will be 7.8 percent in 2022, and it is expected to decline even more if he is able to balance new spending with tax increases. Primarily because of the effect of Reagan’s hatred for taxes, the GOP preaches tax cuts regardless of the economic conditions.
Diversity on the Supreme Court
The GOP is calling Biden a racist for limiting his candidates to Black women, but Reagan did the same in confirming the first female justice — Sandra Day O’Connor. Opposing the Equal Rights Amendment in the late 1970s, Reagan came late to women’s equality. But when his pollsters told him that he was losing the women’s vote, he announced, just before the 1980 election, that he would nominate a woman to the highest court.
Reagan’s 'Reign of Error'
In “There He Goes Again: Ronald Reagan’s Reign of Error,” the authors document over 300 errors and misstatements up to 1983. It is safe to say that the Gipper had a record number of these, at least until Donald Trump came along.
At times Joe Biden can be truth challenged, but according to Politifact, he does better than all the recent GOP leaders, especially Trump. In 2020, the GOP presidential candidates averaged 47 percent true, mostly true, and half true. Biden’s current rating is 56 percent in the truth categories, whereas Trump’s rating is 23 percent. Trump has 163 “pants on fire” versus Biden’s 6.
Reagan: Not tough on terrorists
As a president who is praised for being tough, Reagan turned tail and withdrew from Lebanon after 221 Marines were murdered by Hezbollah on Oct. 12, 1983. Reagan pulled out all U.S. forces and the result was a major victory for Iran-backed Hezbollah.
The fall of the Berlin Wall
Much has been made about Reagan’s great challenge to the Soviets in 1987: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” Four days after the Berlin Wall came down in 1989, a poll, reported in Will Bunch’s “Tear Down This Myth,” showed that 43 percent of Americans believed that Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was responsible for the wall’s demolition. Only 14 percent gave Reagan credit, not surprising because his general approval rating had dropped to 48 percent.
The Iran-Contra crisis
Bill Clinton was impeached for lying about sex with an intern, but Ronald Reagan was let go after lying to Congress about the Iran-Contra affair. It was the worst ever non-military post-war foreign policy disaster, and 14 top officials were indicted for their involvement.
Reagan denied that his government had sold arms to our enemy Iran in order to release hostages held in Lebanon. (Reagan’s policy was that there was to be no negotiations with terrorists.) The scandal brought Reagan’s approval rating to low of 40 percent with 32 percent of those polled believing that he should resign.
‘Too old’ to impeach
In January 1987, Democratic senators caucused and they decided not to ask the House to start impeachment proceedings. Expressing a bipartisan generosity that does not exist today, the senators concluded, according to Seymour Hersh, that Reagan was “too old,” and that he “did not have the mental capacity to understand what had happened.”
In February 1990, at the trial of his former national security adviser, John Poindexter, Reagan answered. “I don’t recall’ or “I can’t remember” 88 times. He didn’t remember that he had ordered the setting up of the Tower Commission to investigate the affair, nor could he recall the name of Gen. John Vessey, who was his chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The tragedy that was Afghanistan
So far, Biden’s most serious foreign policy mistake was the precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan. It should be remembered, however, that as vice-president, Biden did not support Obama’s unsuccessful troop surge in 2009.
Biden was left with few options after Trump signed what H.R. McMaster, Trump’s second national security adviser, “a surrender agreement with the Taliban.” One condition of that fateful agreement was that 5,000 Taliban prisoners were released right back into the ranks of those who overran the government troops we spent billions to train. Trump wanted us out in January 2020, but even August was too early to arrange a proper airlift for our Afghan allies.
Biden is firm on Ukraine
Incredulously, many Republicans are saying that Trump would be more successful in countering Russia’s Vladimir Putin in his threats to Ukraine. How could the Ukrainians possibly trust a man who, at a G-7 meeting in 2018, supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea, a historical part of Ukraine, in 2014?
Now Trump is supporting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, declaring that he is “savvy” and “a genius.” Trump’s disregard for a Ukraine was evident from the very beginning of his campaign when support for this democratic country was deleted from his policy statement.
Trump was abysmally ignorant of how NATO operates, and he once declared that he would not honor Article V of the treaty. As the cornerstone of the alliance, it states that an attack on one member is an attack on all members.
NATO is now fully united against Russia because this military alliance trusts Biden. Most Europeans were glad that Trump did not get a second term, because he said that he would pull the U.S. out of the alliance. Before he left office, he ordered that 12,000 U.S. troops be withdrawn from Germany.
HIV-AIDS, COVID-19 and Anthony Fauci
Ronald Reagan ignored HIV-AIDs for six years. Finally, in 1987, he spoke publicly about the epidemic. By that time there had been 57,572 cases and 27,909 deaths. Not once did he condemn evangelical preachers who declared that it was God’s wrath on gays and lesbians; not once did he reach out to the families who lost love ones. Reagan’s inaction may have cost thousands of unnecessary deaths.
In 1981 Anthony Fauci was senior investigator for the Centers for Disease Control, and he was the first medical scientist to recognize how dangerous HIV-AIDS was. His first article on the disease was rejected as “alarmist,” but of course he was proved to be right.
Recently, Fauci has related stories about working with AIDS patients and how it shook him to the core. He still suffers from PTSD from the trauma he experienced from caring for them. That trauma was made worse by AIDs activists at the time, and now the persecution (including death threats to him and his family) he has suffered from Sen. Rand Paul and other anti-vaxxers.
What about their cognitive abilities?
In 1994, just five years after leaving office, Reagan announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. As with Biden, Reagan’s earlier forgetfulness, a common sign of aging, was no sign of dementia. When interviewed in 1993, White House doctors asserted that new tests of his mental status showed that his disease had not begun until the summer of 1993.
Fox News’ Brit Hume has repeatedly declared that Biden is “senile,” which is a medically imprecise term. Professor Donald Jurivich at North Dakota’s School of Medicine counters this charge saying that it is “a shameful display of ageism and ignorance.
Reagan’s negative legacy
If one says that Biden is unfit to be president, then Reagan was, too. Reagan worked well with Democrats and none, to my knowledge, ever said, as Mitch McConnell promised about Barack Obama, that their main goal was to make sure that Reagan did not have a second term.
Reagan’s legacy is marred by fostering deep distrust in government, hatred of taxes and growing wealth inequality. Until the pandemic, which allowed many workers to dictate, for the first time, wages and benefits, the decline in unions has ceased.
When Reagan fired members of the Professional Air Traffic Controllers Association in 1981, union busting, aided by law firms devoted to this tactic, became standard practice for employers.
The late R. W. Apple Jr. of the New York Times wrote that Reagan “was not a great president, but he was master at projecting a mood; he could certainly rally the country.” Yes, it was “morning in America,” but only for some, not for millions who lived off the crumbs of the rich.
Nick Gier of Moscow is emeritus professor at the University of Idaho. Read “Ten Myths about the Reagan Presidency” at bit.ly/3uBKKPM and a previous article on Biden at bit.ly/336Kpc1. Read other articles at nfgier.com, and search “Reagan” for more. Email Gier at ngier006@gmail.com for discussion and sources.