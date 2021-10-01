Every family knows they can’t get by if they always spend more than they earn. Why can’t our politicians in Washington see that, too?
Unplanned government shutdowns are bad for Americans. Shutdowns, like the one threatened this past week, deprive taxpayers of established services they’ve paid for and have every right to expect.
The government employees who provide those services have their jobs and lives disrupted by shutdowns. That’s just wrong.
Whether you believe those workers should be employed by the government is a fair question. As long as they’re doing their part, though, they don’t deserve to be pawns in political games.
However wrong a shutdown of the federal government is, though, it’s a small matter compared to a failure of the United States to pay its bills. And bills we do have — lots of them.
Republicans in Congress have announced they won’t provide a single vote to allow the Treasury Department to keep paying bills when the cash runs out about the middle of this month. Keep in mind the payments are for programs passed by most of these same politicians!
What’s going on? Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, the Senate minority leader, couldn’t have put it more clearly.
Democrats will raise the debt ceiling, he said. America won’t welsh on its debt, he said. It never has, by the way.
If Republicans don’t vote to raise the debt ceiling, Americans will blame Democrats for the debt, is McConnell’s view. He’s right. Two-thirds of Americans now believe Democrats are responsible for the national debt that’s been created mainly during Republican administrations.
Our national debt is currently over $28 trillion. That’s $28 followed by 12 zeros.
I’ve written before here how I feel about the size of our national debt. It’s obscene.
Whatever size our government is, it has to be paid for. Except in the most extraordinary circumstances, like world wars or plagues, our national budgets should be balanced.
Our national debt should not be financed, as it is now, with inflated dollars and by dumping it onto the backs of future generations. That’s immoral. It’s also not sustainable.
The last time an American administration presided over anything even remotely resembling a balanced budget was when Bill Clinton was in office and the debt increased $1.4 trillion over eight years. His predecessor, George H.W. Bush, saw the debt rise $1.5 trillion in just four years. Bush 1, it should be noted, lost reelection primarily because he signed into law tax increases that kept the debt from ballooning even more.
George W. Bush inherited a balanced budget from Clinton and still managed to leave office eight years later with the debt $6 trillion greater. Bush 2 also left behind the Great Recession, an economic catastrophe that cost 9 million American jobs, caused foreclosures on 10 million homes and destroyed $10 trillion in American home value.
The recession was so large it took half of all Americans, those with the least money, more than nine years to get back to where they were financially before the recession hit. That was despite massive government spending to bail out financial institutions and the auto industry.
That process drove the national debt up $6 trillion in just four years. The rate of debt increase was “only” $300 billion per year by the time Donald Trump took office. He had vowed to reduce the debt but instead promoted a massive tax cut that grows the debt by $1 trillion a year.
The tax cut was permanent for corporations, but temporary for voters. It’s no surprise that those who benefited the most from the cut were earning the most. While the wealthy will gain, when the cut for individuals expires in 2025, most wage earners will actually see tax increases over what they paid before the “Trump tax cuts.”
The federal government shutdown was avoided this week. The debt ceiling battle, though, goes on.
Congressional Democrats say they want to grow America’s economy by investing in our infrastructure. Restoring taxes on the wealthiest, those making over $400,000 a year is how they say they’ll pay for the work.
Republicans are totally opposed.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.