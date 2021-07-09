A classic car can bring back great memories of youthful times. One can restore that old Ford or Chevy to mint condition. But even as you admire the machine you know the brakes won’t work when they’re wet. The steering will be loose. There won’t be remote door locks, air bags, air conditioning or much of what makes new cars so efficient. A cool ride, but is that ’40s dreamboat with a manual 3-speed transmission what you would choose for a cross country road trip with your family?
Right now our entire country is riding with and depending upon a president who’s like that classic car. He looks good, but he can’t meet the challenges of daily domestic driving much less win any international races. Most of us will get there if we live long enough. All of us have seen it in our own families. It can be a sweet closing chapter to a good life’s story or a merciful ending to a heartbreaker. Nevertheless one’s declining years are all part of life’s journey. It’s all part of the ride, and Old Joe has been ridden hard.
The news is replete with evidence that President Joe Biden is neither mentally nor physically capable of functioning as his own man in the role of president of the United States of America. He cannot reason or remember his talking points without note cards. He is protected, indeed forbidden, from all impromptu interactions with even his own fawning press pool. He can’t keep the correct names of countries or his own courtiers in his head. His “minders” hover nearby should he become lost at the podium or attempt to approach little girls. He lectures in disturbing, creepy whispers. “Where am I?”, “What am I doing here?” are the most honest and forthright words he is capable of uttering on his own. This from the man who can order a nuclear holocaust. Some would say it’s time to let the man retire and enjoy his ice cream and his ill gotten gains from decades of influence peddling. Not me.
Given the alternative of an incompetent Vice President Kamala Harris as the head of state, I’ll stick with Old Joe. What is going on in the White House is profoundly wicked elder abuse. There can be no doubt that time has left President Joe Biden weak, tired, confused and manipulated. But a more vigorous Kamala might respond even more agreeably to the radical, woke, culture-cancelling gang who are actually in charge. At least Old Joe doesn’t post mean Tweets and he does somewhat less harm during Lid days and nap time.
The destructive rust of the Biden administration will come through the the floorboards no matter how much shiny chrome his press puts on it. Inflation is already lurking. Crime is rising as an issue and the Democrat’s, “defund the police” mantra is already polling poorly. Just the tip of the New Green Deal has gas prices at near record highs. It will be increasing difficult to pull off election fraud as states require photo IDs and clean up voter rolls. The racist, anti-American critical race theory indoctrination will only divide our country further. There will be a political price to pay as all states become border states due to the influx of unvetted illegal aliens. Internationally President Putin made a fool of weak Old Joe at their sit down and now hundreds of companies in our country are being exploited by what are thought to be Russian hackers. (Please refer to my previous column, “What’s No. 17?”) Whatever happens in Afghanistan will be at Biden’s door, and China will love him for it.
There’s nothing like suffering with an old clunker to make folks want a new car. So cruel as it is to Old Joe, I’m for keeping him around as long as possible. He’s an old classic now, but at least he reminds us of what an effective President should look like even if he can’t perform like one any more.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.