Since the assault on the national Capitol, commentators have focused attention on the racist and anti-government components of Trump’s followers: white supremacists, neo-Nazis, three-percenters, Proud Boys, QAnon, etc. Only recently has attention been given to another element of the Trump mob: right-wing religionists.
An especially interesting case is that of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, who was photographed with raised arm and clenched fist urging on Trump’s horde as it marched toward the Capitol.
Hawley is something of an odd duck. He is smart and well educated (Stanford, Yale Law), and his political views have sometimes been fairly liberal. He joined with Bernie Sanders to urge that the government fund businesses so that they could continue to pay their workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He deplores the enormous gulf between rich and the poor. He disapproves of the “meritocracy” that he believes has created an elite that dominates our society.
Yet Hawley has been a loyal Trump supporter. He not only spurred on the insurrectionary forces attacking the Capitol, he voted against conviction in Trump’s first impeachment and vehemently supported Trump’s claim that the 2020 election had been fraudulent. Hawley was something of a Trump favorite; he was one of Trump’s two candidates for the Supreme Court, had another opening on the court appeared.
But what is also true of Hawley is that he is a radical, evangelical Christian. He was raised a Methodist, but is now an Evangelical Presbyterian. He is passionately opposed to abortion and has said that he would not vote to approve any Supreme Court justice candidate who would not openly pledge to overturn Roe v. Wade. His law firm defended Hobby Lobby in its refusal to provide any employee health care program that funded abortion.
Curiously, when Hawley discusses religion, he often brings up a little-known figure in Christianity’s Catholic past named Pelagius. Pelagius was a monk who, in the fifth century CE, entered into a dispute with St. Augustine. Pelagius denied the doctrine of the inheritance of original sin. He believed, instead, that all humans are like Adam in that they possess free will, i.e., the ability to choose good or evil, and hence are responsible for their moral choices. If they did not possess this ability, he argued, God would be unjust in either punishing or rewarding them.
Augustine held that all descendants of Adam are, from birth, shackled by Adam’s sin — which Augustine saw as a form of concupiscence, especially sexual — and have lost the ability to choose the good, at least by their own power. For humans in this fallen world, as Augustine saw it, it is only through God’s help, in the form of grace, that they can choose to do what is right. That grace, of course, is made possible only by belief in Christ.
Who won this dispute? That’s a matter of opinion, but the church sided with Augustine, and Pelagius was declared a heretic in 431 C.E.
Hawley asserts that Justice Anthony Kennedy’s opinion in Planned Parenthood v. Casey epitomizes the Pelagian heresy. Kennedy wrote: “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life.” For Hawley, this right does not, and must not, exist, because Christianity is the only true religion and everyone is obligated to recognize that, and act accordingly.
In a 2019 article in Christianity Today, Hawley wrote, “The Pelagian view says the individual is most free when he is most alone, able to choose his own way without interference. Family and tradition, neighborhood and church — these things get in the way of uninhibited free choice. And this Pelagian idea of freedom is one our cultural leaders have embraced for decades now.” Furthermore, “if freedom means choice among options, then the people with the most choices are the most free.” And that means the rich. Hence, “Pelagian philosophy has made American society more hierarchical, and it has made it more elitist.”
This is utter sophistry. Pelagius simply upheld the thesis that, in the moral sphere, humans are capable of free choice. To derive the existence of societal elites and the suffering of the downtrodden from that thesis is to misunderstand the theological meaning of “free will,” and draw absurd conclusions from Pelagius’s position.
But for Hawley, this unjustified segue from religious doctrine to socio/political doctrine is quite intentional. He is what is called a Christian Nationalist. As an article in the magazine “Relevant” put it, he believes in “merging Christian and American identities, liberally mixing biblical teaching with the principles of constitutional democracy until the line between them is blurred or even erased altogether.”
Hawley wrote, in a 2012 essay: “"Government serves Christ’s kingdom rule; this is its purpose. And Christians' purpose in politics should be to advance the kingdom of God — to make it more real, more tangible, more present." Trump, it seems, was heaven-sent (God’s “mysterious ways,” no doubt) to aid in this mission.
Still, one might expect that a bright fellow like Hawley would be aware of the First Amendment’s initial clause, which forbids the government to favor any religion; and also notice that an increasing number of Americans are not Christians.
But Hawley is certain that his particular form of Christianity is true, and that the government is obliged to impose it upon the rest of us. Fortunately, that’s a hopeless cause. America is increasingly a multi- and non-religious nation. A theocracy is not in the cards.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU's Oboler Library in 2006.