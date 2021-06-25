Government, like most things, works best when there is appropriate balance. I believe this is especially true of city and county governments where the issues can be made quite transparent and understandable for local voters should their elected officials choose to do so. Locally, people actually live the results of governmental decision “close to home” in an “upfront and personal” way as they go about their daily routines and strive to better themselves and provide for their families.
Politics at the local level should be focused on the issues and problems that face everyday folks as they strive to succeed for themselves and their families. Local politicians should endeavor to stay away from the national party politics that are useful to a degree at the national policy level, but are generally aimed at larger issues over which local governments have little control. Politicians at the local level should be working with local issues to bring a diversity of peoples’ voices together for thoughtful considerations based on verifiable information. They should be working to unite and heal rather than divide, wound and conquer in a bid for power. Local government must be grounded in the real world where constituents live and work. There is no justifiable need for local elected officials to serve unlimited terms effectively turning them from citizen governors into career politicians.
Local term limits for county commissioners, mayors, and city council members would ensure there is checks and balances between elected officials and the career city employees who understand the detailed workings of delivering local government services such as street repair, utility billing, parks management, and effective control of stormwater run-off and the needs and desires of community residents.
Quite rightly, career city employees take pride in their departments and strive to deliver the top- drawer versions of the services they provide. While commendable, we all know that for most of us financial decisions are a considered trade-off among what we can reasonably afford, what we want and perhaps don’t need, what is absolutely necessary, and the best money can buy. Quality career city employees and term-limited elected officials help ensure a balance between the professional desire to provide the best money can buy and what we can afford.
Elected officials are the peoples’ voices. As such, they must stay intimately connected to the citizens they represent. Good governance occurs in the space between professional expertise and citizen needs/desires. Career city employees are the expertise advocates. Elected officials are the citizen needs/desires advocates. In the quality governance arena, compromise, letting go of dearly held personal/professional agendas and the common good, rule.
If elected officials stay in office too long, they tend to become insulated and drift from temporary public advocate to career politician. When this happens, local governmental entities tend to become bubble environments that take on a group identity somewhat separate from the communities they serve.
This shift occurs because people are social creatures who seek tribal memberships and like to feel the comradery of team efforts. This human tendency has many potentially positive aspects. However it also can go awry.
In local government, career employees are the caretakers of institutional knowledge and experience and experts in their specific fields. Elected officials are the representatives of the people — fresh from the streets and eager to rectify community ills. The balance between institutional wisdom and the desire to challenge the status quo and try to make things better is the essence of responsive quality governance.
I believe the best balance regarding exact numbers of terms and other details will result from input from city employees, citizens, council members past and present, and the business/nonprofit community combined with a thorough review of pertinent research. I am a proponent of term limits for mayors, county commissioners and council members, along the following lines: mayors — three terms consecutive or split; commissioners — two terms consecutive, three terms split; council members — three terms consecutive, four terms split. I believe these or similar term limits would ensure the preservation of institutional knowledge while also infusing fresh ideas and perspectives into governance systems on a much-needed regular basis.
As humans, we are all necessarily limited in the sense that we come from our personal histories and those histories shape our core values, perspectives, and beliefs. Regardless of how enlightened leaders may be, they are also the products of their histories. They all have a shelf life after which their ideas are no longer fresh and vibrant — and are no longer a positive challenge to the status quo. With time, the new become old and the fresh becomes stale.
The same old shoe is not the best metaphor for quality local government. Now, I understand that we have a right to limit the terms of our elected officials every time they are up for re-election, but we also know that in small cities and towns, where everyone knows everyone, the tendency to keep voting for the name we recognize is real. Reach out to your elected officials; local, state and national and demand term limits. Until those are in place please consider ensuring balance, diversity of thought, and renewed vision the next time you visit the ballot box.
Claudia Ortega is a member of the Pocatello City Council.