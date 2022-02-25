I was 8 years old the first time I thought about killing someone. That person came into my life when I was 7. A string of dysfunctional events left me in the care of an abusive stepmother and her pedophile boyfriend.
The boyfriend began molesting me shortly after he moved into our house. My siblings and I lived in terror of his potential for violence. This man spoke multiple languages and was highly educated with graduate degrees; by outward appearances, he had it together.
The first time I was abused, I was taken to a small farmhouse in Sterling, Idaho. Too young to really understand what was happening, I despised and feared this man by the time I was 8. At that tender age, I was playing with matches and gasoline by lighting trails of gas poured on the dirt floor of our garage. Children who light fires often have histories of being abused.
As I watched the trail of gas burn, I thought about encircling that little gray house with a ring of fire while my abuser was inside, such is the power of abuse to infuse a child’s heart with rage. Fortunately that monster is dead and can no longer hurt children.
After fleeing my “home” at the age of 16, I went straight to the police. Within a few months I was emancipated and living on my own. Much of my life has been spent coming to terms with what happened to me and my sister, Annie, whose journey has been more difficult than mine.
Due to some powerful synchronistic (arguably spiritual) events, I have healed myself from those childhood violations. They mark you, but at some point you need to get past victimhood if you want to enjoy life, and remaining a victim only serves to further empower putrid transgressors.
As sad as my story sounds, there are always people who have it worse. I have been struck by the recent news stories of children being killed at the hands of their caretakers. From a 3-month-old baby shaken to death by its father, to a 7-year-old girl killed by her grandmother, and a 9-year-old boy who died in the care of his parents, there never seems to be an end to these stories.
Child abuse is the taking of a child’s innocence, and you damage tender hearts through these violations. An author who experienced tremendous child abuse was Pat Conroy.
I wasn’t familiar with books written by Pat Conroy when I saw the movie “The Prince of Tides,” which was based upon his novel. Halfway through the movie, I found myself weeping. I knew the author of the story had suffered profound child abuse, and I ended up reading virtually everything Conroy wrote including stories like “The Water is Wide,” “The Lords of Discipline” and “The Great Santini.”
Conroy’s early works were supposed fiction, but it was clear powerful forces drove this author’s eloquent rage. The power of Conroy’s writing garnered him fame and literary awards, but he suffered from lifelong bouts of depression.
It wasn’t until Pat Conroy’s parents died that he wrote a nonfiction book, “My Losing Season,” in which he outed his abusive father. A military man, Pat Conroy’s father exhibited breathtaking physical and verbal violence. Conroy’s mother was also traumatized by her husband and was unable to protect her children from his violence. Much of this is evident in the fictional characters utilized by the author in his books.
I wrote Pat Conroy to thank him for having the courage to tell his story and for the beautiful literature he had created through his lyrical angst. It’s not easy to out your parents when they are your abusers rather than your protectors. Conroy wrote me a hand-written response that I treasure. He died recently, but his books live on as moving works, particularly for those who have suffered child abuse.
It’s painful reading about children being killed by their caretakers. Judges involved in our legal system who sentence these criminal defendants will confirm the overwhelming majority of individuals housed in our jails also endured child abuse. This cultural malady contributes to our having the highest number of people jailed in the world.
It’s not possible to fix this problem by writing a column or a book. However, when you encounter situations where you believe a child is being mistreated, please report your concerns to proper authorities. It is imperative to exercise proactive precaution on the side of innocent children, and our nation will be improved, one life at a time, when we protect young hearts.
