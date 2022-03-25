Every writer dreams of the mythical book deal. Fame, fortune and the chance to prove wrong all the naysayers who think you can’t make a living writing are the stuff of dreams. Who wouldn’t like to find themselves declared the next Steven King, Jane Austin, J.R.R. Tolkien or Agatha Christie? Most writers would be ecstatic about being declared the next Louis L’Amour, Beatrix Potter or Dan Brown. Alas, writing is a lonely craft with worse odds than a crooked roulette table. For those of us who write about history, it’s closer to Russian roulette.
Imagine our surprise then when my partner, Skip Myers, and myself were contacted by a publisher who said they wanted to print a book by us about Idaho’s history. Skip, being slightly older and a whole lot wiser, figured it was probably a scam. Who can blame him? The first overture came via Facebook Messenger!
Unlike Skip, I have more of an impish nature when it comes to scammers and figured responding might be good for a little entertainment. Soon I was on the phone with a gentleman who sounded almost completely unlike a woman with a thick Indian accent claiming to be calling from Microsoft about my computer’s warranty. I started Googling the company’s name and found it to be legitimate, but I was still pretty wary until a package showed up at my house with a sample of a previous published work in it. A very nice previously published work!
“Wait… you mean that was a real publisher?” Skip asked incredulously.
“Yep.”
“And they want us to write a book?”
“Wait, how much do they want us to pay?”
“Well, I’m looking at the contract and we pay exactly nothing. They pay us standard royalties.”
“….”
“Skip?”
“Wait… you mean this is a REAL publisher?”
“And he wants us to write a coffee table book on the history of Idaho.”
“Wait…”
After a while, Skip finally picked himself up off the floor and we signed that paper as fast as humanly possible before the publisher came to his senses. We both knew the book was not likely to generate the fabulous riches of Midas, or even the pocket change of Beatrix Potter, but the idea of getting to showcase Idaho’s amazing past was like a dream come true.
In speaking with the editor, I soon realized that we would have wide leeway to structure the book as we saw fit. The publisher has been experiencing great success with printing these kinds of works full of pictures and history about different regions of the United States and Canada. Of course, what they could not know was the — well, let’s call it what it is — neurotic history of our beloved state.
Idaho just sort of happened and trying to wrangle it into some sense of order is a bit like herding cats with hand grenades. The oldest permanent town in Idaho is Franklin, but the Mormons who settled there thought they were south of the Utah border at the time.
The gold on Orofino Creek was discovered by a trespassing E.D. Pierce in 1860, kicking off a mad rush onto the Nez Perce reservation. Not long afterward, gold was discovered in the Boise Basin and thousands of miners migrated south from the Orofino mines to the new rich diggings, quickly followed by thousands from California and refugees from the Civil War. Then someone found gold and silver on War Eagle Mountain in the Owyhees and more miners came rushing in. Then silver was found in the Silver Valley and, well, you get the idea.
It seemed like people were rushing everywhere, because people really were rushing everywhere. Meanwhile, emigrants were still traveling the Oregon Trail, vigilance committees were dispensing vigilance judgments, gamblers, crooks, preachers, farmers, freighters and every other imaginable form of humanity were bringing their own color to the region or trying to keep newcomers from “ruining” things. It seems like the earliest years of Idaho were as zany as the old Clint Eastwood and Lee Marvin movie “Paint Your Wagon”!
This exploding population soon demanded its own territory. After all, for a time Lewiston was bigger than Portland, Oregon. What the miners, shopkeepers and fledgling politicians got was a huge territory that included what is now Montana and Wyoming. Of course, nobody expected Idaho to stay that size. In fact, the folks in what is now Idaho’s panhandle fully expected Idaho to be north of Oregon, east of Washington state and reach only as far east as the Kalispell Valley. The Montana Organic Act quickly moved that last line westward to the Bitterroot Mountains. Then Wyoming was duly lopped off as a giant rectangle. Then, well, nothing. That was Idaho. Idaho’s borders were seemingly decided by some drunk cartographer on his last day on the job. Who in their right mind would put the Salmon River and a vast region of nearly impenetrable mountains right through the center of a state? To get from Lewiston to Boise required either a back-bending horse ride or a roundabout trip through Washington and Oregon.
And it was not just the state that seemed to just happen. Towns were first located in the few areas where irrigation was easy or precious metals plentiful. For the latter, the idea of city planning went only so far as trying to get shacks, mines, stores and mills built as fast and as cheaply as possible. Burke was thrown together with such disregard for any sane order that two railroads ran right down the middle of the town’s only street and then shared a track that ran right through the Tiger Hotel! Nearly every mining town and city burned down at least once and most burned a few times with their citizens rebuilding just as recklessly as before until some banker or store keeper was able to influence local building codes into existence.
It did not take long for those railroad barons to cast their eyes on Idaho. They brought slightly more planning to the process, but that was only insofar as they were unable to draw a straight line from Laramie or Chicago to the Pacific coast. The railroads were so unconcerned with connecting Idaho’s new population centers that they even bypassed the capital for years. Despite the railroad kings’ complete disregard for local wishes (or even federal laws), Boiseans were still perturbed and complained loudly and bitterly about being snubbed. When the Oregon Short Line finally did send a spur over to Boise it stopped over a mile away, on the south side of the river and up a hill. Also, the train could not turn around so it had to back up all the way to Nampa.
Then there are the really crazy events and schemes!
Perhaps it is fitting then that our new book was begun in the midst of a pandemic. Skip and I both suffered heartbreaking losses of young people in our families and we were both waylaid by rough cases of COVID. In the midst of it all, the publisher asked if we could push up the release date to spring of this year rather than late fall. Being a typical Idahoan with barely any common sense and a reckless disregard for anything approaching a plan, I also changed careers. Meanwhile, Skip was figuring out how to stock beer, milk, toilet paper and bread in his stores in Idaho City and Placerville during the bizarre panic buying caused by the pandemic. I could also mention that Skip and I are no longer spring chickens, but that would probably come across as needless complaining.
Finally, as they are sadistically designed to do, our deadline suddenly appeared on the horizon like a pale rider with a nasty disposition. How it got there so quickly I am unsure, but I think it was probably the fault of some politician or another. In a fevered rush my digital archive was broken wide open and mining for Idaho’s past began in earnest.
The rules we followed were simple — get it done, make it about all of Idaho, get it done, give a sense of how truly amazing our state’s history is, oh, and get it done. I also wanted to slip in some short stories that showed the character of the people who worked so hard to overcome the challenges of living in this beautiful, but often unforgiving state. Our editor helpfully suggested that we “just get it done!”
The deadline did get moved back 30 days, but I was warned by our ever-so-polite editor in an ever-so-polite manner that my life might be forfeit should we miss the mark by a single day. “You may have heard,” he hinted darkly, “That the economy is causing some supply problems and paper is a little hard to find…”
With a final push, and to the utter astonishment of our editor, we made the deadline and with some time to spare, that “some” being about 12 hours. Steven Branting of Lewiston and Arlen Walker here in Pocatello generously offered to review the book and find as many errors as possible so we could fix them before those mistakes were forever enshrined in print. Both survived the process and seem to be recovering well. Final decisions were made on the cover photo, introduction and back cover blurbs. A few other little adjustments were made, and now our book is ready for the printer so it can be available to resellers by May 1. Our editor is convalescing at the Betty Ford Clinic. Doctors give him a 50/50 chance of becoming coherent again. He keeps mumbling something about “those crazy Idahoans and their book.”
And it is indeed our book — that is to say, it is not just the book by the two guys who have their names on the cover. It is also the book of our long suffering editor, a very talented layout artist, the photographers of long ago who captured Idaho’s growth, the miners, the farmers, the railroaders, the shopkeepers, the trappers, the explorers and the Tribes who lived here long before a white man or a horse crossed the Great Basin or the Rocky Mountains. So, too, it’s the book of archivists, museum curators, amateur historians and teachers who labor so we can remember and learn from our shared past. It’s the book of our Facebook group and its 29,000-plus members. Idaho, this is your book and when it does hit the shelves Skip and I do not expect large royalties nor accolades, but we do hope that when it has been read and tested over the years, it is still our story and inspires love of our home. We do love this state, her people and our wild history. We hope it shows on every page of your new book, “Idaho History 1800 to Present.”
“Idaho History 1800 to Present” is currently available for pre-order on Amazon and will also be available in retail stores throughout the state in May.
Justin Smith is a writer, photographer, painter, husband, father and lifelong Idahoan. He is currently the District 5 and 6 public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department.