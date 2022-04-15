This column is a follow-up to my ISJ column of April 10, in which I discussed a recently passed Idaho anti-abortion bill that was signed into law (but has now been suspended by the Idaho Supreme Court). In this column, I deal with a bill that deserved to become law, but was voted down in the Idaho House of Representatives.
The bill in question (SB 1260) was a modest, simple and seemingly innocuous effort to make life easier for women taking oral contraceptive pills. It mandated that private health insurance companies, as part of their coverage of contraception, provide six-month, rather than three-month, prescriptions for the pills. This would enable women who take the pill regularly to cut in half the number of times that they must request a prescription renewal and visit a pharmacy.
The author of the bill, Sen. Melissa Wintrow, pointed out in her presentation to the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, that women take “the pill” for medical conditions as well as birth control. She also emphasized that, under most circumstances, if the pill isn’t taken every day at the same time its effectiveness declines dramatically. Missing a day due to a glitch at the pharmacy, or long lines there, can have serious consequences.
She also explained that she had consulted with health insurance providers and representatives of the right-to-life movements and made modifications to the bill as a result. She had originally intended to require that a year’s supply be provided, but reduced that to six months. Anti-abortionists ask her to exclude from her law the so-called “emergency contraceptive,” and she did so. She made it clear that, despite those adjustments, both the insurance providers and the right-to-lifers remained “neutral” on the bill, neither supporting nor opposing it.
There was virtually no debate in the Senate Committee on her bill; a vote was quickly taken and the committee recommended the bill’s approval by the Senate. Then, before the entire Senate, Wintrow explained the bill much as she had in the Senate Committee. Again, there was no debate and the bill passed by 20 to 14 (1 absent).
In the House, Rep. Brooke Green introduced the bill pretty much as Wintrow had in the Senate. There was little debate. Two Republicans spoke against the bill — Rep. Ronald Nate and Rep. Heather Scott — both of whom falsely accused Rep. Green of claiming that the bill was supported by right-to-life organizations. The vote was: 24 Ayes, 44 Nays, 2 not voting.
No one really knows why the bill was defeated; it might have been merely the fact that a Democrat submitted it. But it’s also possible that its defeat gives us a glimpse of some deep-seated right-wing attitudes toward women and the social order.
During the House debate one person, Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, who identified herself as pro-life, pointed out that this this bill would help prevent unintended pregnancies and thereby reduce abortions. She voted “aye.”
She was certainly right that unintended pregnancies, which are often unwelcome, frequently lead to abortions. The Guttmacher Institute estimates that about 56 percent of the annual worldwide number of abortions (120 million) are the result of unintended pregnancies. In the United States, in 2011, about 45 percent of all pregnancies were unintended, and 42 percent of those pregnancies were terminated by abortion.
Pro-life zealots tend to insist that it’s laws against abortion that bring down the abortion rate, but that is questionable. There was a sharp drop in abortions between 2008 and 2011 in the U.S., and that was before most anti-abortion laws had been passed by states. During that period, while the percentage of unintended pregnancies that ended in abortion remained at about 40 percent, there was a significant reduction in the absolute number of unintended pregnancies, which accounted for the decrease in abortions.
Further evidence that anti-abortion laws are not effective in reducing abortions is the Guttmacher Institute’s data on worldwide abortions in the period 2010-2014. That data reveals that “Abortions occur as frequently in the two most-restrictive categories of countries (banned outright or allowed only to save a woman’s life) as in the least-restrictive category (allowed without restriction as to reason) — 37 and 34 per 1,000 women, respectively.”
Sen. Wintrow, after her bill’s defeat, said angrily, in an interview, that she was astonished at the number of “nay” votes. “This (bill) is so tightened down to accommodate business, to accommodate insurance, to accommodate right-to-life groups, and they still won’t vote for it.” She added: “… If the House members want to prevent abortion, this is the No. 1 way to do it. What this is about is men controlling women’s bodies once again.”
I share Sen. Wintrow’s anger at her bill’s failure, and she may well have identified the real heart of the problem, viz., that from this Legislature’s point of view, preventing abortions is necessary, but this bill isn’t the right way to do it.
The bill’s assumed anti-abortion effectiveness resides in the assumption that enabling a woman to decide when the appropriate time has come to become pregnant — a time when she judges that it is sensible to carry a pregnancy to completion and give birth to a child — will make abortion unnecessary. Our Legislature, however, as evidenced by its recent passage of a draconian anti-abortion bill modeled on the notorious Texas law, does not see it that way. It thinks that the right way to reduce the abortion rate is to lay down the law for women, informing them of what they may and may not do when they become pregnant, and requiring them to give birth even if they do not wish to do so.
It's difficult to evade the conclusion that this Legislature prefers the latter method because it rests upon a view of women, and women’s role in society, that it finds congenial. It’s a view with which we are all familiar: men must lead, women must follow; men are the heads of families, women must be obedient; it is not a woman’s place to make important decisions, such as when she should become pregnant and bring forth a child. She must entrust such decisions to her husband (and the state), for they will ensure that she does not err.
For legislators with this viewpoint, coercive laws to prevent abortions are not just in accord with, but help sustain, the proper (and God-ordained) relationship between men and women.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.