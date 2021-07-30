"Teaching critical race theory doesn’t mean that you are teaching students to hate. It means you are teaching students to understand." — James Grossman, American Historical Association
"We need to study not only the atrocities of U.S. history but also America’s magnificent capacity for self-improvement." — Clarence Page, liberal columnist writing for “1776 Unites”
Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones is the leader of the controversial 1619 Project, which “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.” In collaboration with the Pulitzer Center and the Smithsonian, Hannah-Jones and others have developed a 1619 curriculum that has been adopted in over 4,500 schools.
Hannah-Jones chose 1619 because that was the date 20 Africans were sold into slavery in the Virginia Colony. The colonists had already enslaved native Americans to work their fields. Ironically, those with the most knowledge of agriculture were Africans and natives, as was also the case with the Pilgrims. Many colonists would have starved without their help.
Problems with the 1619 Project
When 10 essays from the project were published in the New York Times on August 14, 2019, prominent historians pointed out factual errors and accused the authors of “putting ideology before historical understanding.” Especially egregious is the claim that “Blacks fought alone” in the civil rights movement — ignoring thousands of white supporters.
New York Times editor Jake Silverstein resisted any revision at first, but published a qualification to “one of the passages that had sparked controversy.” In response to the blanket claim that colonists fought the Revolutionary War primarily to protect the institution of slavery, the text now reads “some” revolutionaries did so.
1619 date 'metaphorical'
In a major concession, Hannah-Jones now admits that “1619 was not our true founding,” and that the original intent of using this date was “metaphorical.” It appears that she has given everything away, but that is not quite true.
The authors of the project have written powerful expositions of systemic racism — from “How False Beliefs in Physical Racial Difference Still Live in Medicine Today” to “How Segregation Caused Your Traffic Jam.” Another example I read recently was the fact that the tipped minimum wage has a racist origin.
Left-wing critics of the 1619 Project
There were critics of the 1619 Project on the left as well. The World Socialist website argued that it was class conflict not race that has driven American history. Authors at this site claim, rightly, that American textbooks cover slavery and its effects much more than they do the labor movement.
In her recent book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," Isabel Wilkerson offers a persuasive case against this Marxist thesis. When professional Blacks are treated differently for illnesses, they, even though they are of higher class, are still in the lowest caste and will always reside there.
The 1776 Commission for 'patriotic' education
In September 2020, now-ex-President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funding for California’s school if the state went ahead with the 1619 curriculum. In an executive order, Trump declared: “Despite the virtues and accomplishments of this Nation, many students are now taught in school to hate their own country, and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but rather villains.”
The same executive order set up the 1776 Commission directing the conservative members to produce a “patriotic” curriculum. Most of those appointed to the commission were Trump supporters, and historians specializing in American history did not need to apply. Stating that the commission had “sought to erase America’s history of racial injustice,” President Joe Biden dissolved the commission as one of the first acts of his presidency.
Critics of the 1776 Commission
The Commission’s report is an ideological screed, which critics say is “filled with errors and partisan politics” — receiving a much more severe critique than the 1619 Project. Writing for the American Historical Association, James Grossman states that the report is “cheerleading” and “nationalist propaganda.” Historian Alexis Coe, a biographer of George Washington, said the report was riddled with “errors, distortions, and outright lies.”
The commission report rails against the idea of a “living” Constitution, the positive results of Progressive Era, identity politics, “left-wing” universities and the administrative state — the “deep state” as some conspirators call it. Ironically, Trump is also dealing in identity politics, playing, as he does so skillfully, on conservative white Christian fears and grievances.
The misuse of MLK
Typical of conservatives who once called him a communist, the commission’s authors praise Martin Luther King Jr. for his color blind vision of America, but they ignore his subversiveness, his democratic socialism and his biting critiques of systemic racism. King once stated that “American capitalism was built on the exploitation of black slaves and continues to thrive on the exploitation of the poor.”
Showing their political biases, the authors describe America’s political system as “republican,” and they don’t mention the word “democratic” until the appendixes, where they had to write about elections. We are a constitutional democratic republic, and we were not fully democratic until women were given the franchise in 1920 followed by the Blacks in 1965.
Conservative Blacks launch '1776 Unites'
Conservative Black leaders have launched a campaign titled "1776 Unites" complete with a curriculum designed to replace the 1619 Project’s. The lesson plans focus on successful Black men and women, and the group believes that “prosperous Black communities are a powerful refutation of the claim that the destiny of Black Americans is determined by what whites do, or what they have done in the past.”
We have seen that Hannah-Jones also wishes to place “the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of the United States’ national narrative.” She also writes: “Despite being violently denied the freedom and justice promised to all, Black Americans believed fervently in the American creed.”
The problem is that most Blacks, through no fault of their own, do not live in the “prosperous communities” that "1776 Unites" showcases. Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has always been the exception rather than the rule. The promise of 40 acres and a mule made to freed slaves was made by Gen. Sherman, but broken by the racist President Andrew Johnson. This is just one of many reasons that Blacks have suffered a huge wealth gap ever since.
'Purity' test in Texas voting law
As the restrictive voting legislation was being debated in the Texas House, Democratic Rep. Rafael Anchía asked the bill’s sponsor GOP Rep. Briscoe Cain if he knew the racist origins of this phrase in the bill: “to preserve the purity of the ballot box.” Cain sheepishly admitted that he did not, but quickly deleted the word that was originally directed at Black voters.
When the bill reached the state Senate, Sen. Bryan Hughes essentially admitted to systemic racism when he said that “some Texans continued to experience unfairness that was much worse and more invidious than for others.” He stated that his main concern was to prevent white students from feeling guilty.
One commentator phrased this excuse aptly: “The aim of Texas bill is to establish a protective halo around white students, so that they do not hear that their success might have something to do with their race, but that with each generation, America was re-created, blameless and anew." These Republican Christians ought to know the biblical injunction: “I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children to the third and fourth generations of those who hate Me” (Ex. 34:7).
1776 unites only if ...
Hannah-Jones does err when she claims that the “founding ideals were false.” The Declaration of Independence and Constitution are some of the greatest documents in political theory and history. The former guarantees inalienable rights to all persons regardless of race, gender, or citizenship status. The Declaration is, however, as Martin Luther King Jr. declared, a “promissory note” that has been returned because of “insufficient funds.” It is white, propertied men who were flawed not our national creed.
August 1619 was indeed a dark day in American history, but our real founding was of course on July 4, 1776. The ideals of the document signed that day will not fully unite the American people until they are fulfilled and redeemed at King’s “Bank of Justice.” It is my hope that the new Juneteenth national holiday will serve as an important and redemptive precursor for our Independence Day celebrations.
These facts need to be repeated to show much still has to be done. Eviction rates for Blacks are twice that of whites; whites are 16 times wealthier than Blacks; Black men are twice as likely to be killed by police than other men; and Blacks have died of the coronavirus at twice the rate of whites. Furthermore, Black people with college degrees earn less than similarly educated white people.
'Historical nihilism' also in the US?
Every year since the June 4, 1989 massacre, when protestors set up a replica of the Statue of Liberty in Tiananmen Square, the Chinese government has made sure that there is no mention of it in the press, on the internet, or the history books. One commentator has called this “historical nihilism,” not only with regard to Tiananmen, but hundreds of other incidents that might cause their citizens to “hate” their government. I contend that Republican legislators are attempting something similar with regard to our history.
Nick Gier of Moscow is a professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. His columns may be found at nfgier.com. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.