It is said that you can’t judge a book by its cover, which often turns out to be true, but you have to read the book to learn the truth. However, if the cover is the only thing you ever see, it can give you a false impression as to the content of the book. The same thing happens when voters are asked to sign an initiative petition. The titles, which Idaho law requires to be true and impartial, may well influence whether voters will add their signature to the petition or vote for it on election day. Misleading titles can help sink a worthy initiative. That's why Idahoans for Open Primaries has filed suit to change the deceptive titles that the attorney general’s office conjured up for the Open Primaries Initiative.

Signature petitions are required to have two ballot titles — a short, descriptive title of no more than 20 words, which appears at the bottom of each signature page, and a general title of no more than 200 words, which explains the purpose of the initiative. The law specifically provides that the titles “shall not be” likely to create prejudice against the initiative. Most people will likely see the short title and make their decision to sign based on that and what they learn about it in the media. Few will read the initiative text.

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017).

