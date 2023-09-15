Michael Poland

Yellowstone National Park is home to an array of “charismatic megafauna” — for instance, elk, bears, bison, wolves and other large mammals.

And as the term “wildlife” implies, these animals are, well, wild. Yellowstone National Park requires all visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards away from all other large animals, like bison and elk.

Mike Poland is a research geophysicist with the Cascades Volcano Observatory and the Scientist-in-Charge of the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. Mike's area of specialization is volcano geodesy, which emphasizes the surface deformation and gravity fields associated with volcanic activity. This work involves the use of space-based technologies, like Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar, as well as ground-based techniques, like microgravity surveys.

