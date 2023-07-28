It’s a new day in America, and the rapid shift of our culture and society is deeply concerning.

In the past few weeks, we witnessed a surprising turn of events at the box office. A classic summer blockbuster had its opening weekend overtaken by a film exposing child sex abuse and trafficking. "Sound of Freedom," a movie shedding light on the horrific child sex trafficking trade, triumphed over the latest installment of the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. This unexpected outcome reveals a growing awareness among Americans about the pressing issue of child exploitation and the sexualization of children, a problem that requires urgent attention and concerted efforts to eradicate.

