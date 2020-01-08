Online Jan 8, 2020 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Comment on this column under the opinion tab at idahostatejournal.com. × Story continues below video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesPocatello woman cited for DUI following crashSuspect shot by police in critical condition at PMCHelicopter gunners to kill Grand Teton park mountain goatsEast Idaho expected to receive significant snowfall this weekendAUTHORITIES: SUSPECT SHOT BY POLICE AFTER OPENING FIRE ON OFFICERS IN POCATELLOLocal baker keeping busy after Food Network appearanceFormer Wyoming QB Tyler Vander Waal to transfer to Idaho StateInkom senator plans bill enabling undocumented aliens to earn driving privilegesEnd of an era: Longtime Sheriff Lorin Nielsen announces he will not seek re-electionMarsh Valley cancels Tuesday's special school board meeting Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Rv 2005 Forest River T26, Northwest Pkg, Slide out, Sleeps Garage MOMENTS IN TIME ESTATE SALE! Help Wanted Trades CITY OF POCATELLO Planning & Development Services Planning &