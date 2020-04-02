Dick Zundel T. Zundel Dick T. Zundel, 84, veteran and devoted husband, has reunited with his wife, Isabel, who he called Lovey. He passed on Friday, March 27, 2020 in his home in Soda Springs, Idaho. Dick was born on Tuesday, November 19, 1935 in Malad City, Idaho. He was the eldest of three boys to Verlin and Mary W. Thomas Zundel. His mother Mary was a devoted educator throughout Idaho, teaching in Malad City for 40 years before retiring in 1974. Dick was raised in Malad City graduating from Malad High School in 1953 where he was a State Champion in boxing. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army stationed in Aberdeen, MD receiving an honorable discharge. This was the only part of his life spent outside of Idaho. On December 18 1965, Dick made the finest decision of his life when he married Isabel Davis in Elko, Nevada. They were married 40 years, raising four daughters together in Soda Springs before Isabel passed April 7, 2006. As a father he is most remembered for his sense of humor and intent concern for his girl's safety. Dick worked at Thiokol Chemical and Monsanto his entire career. Aside from his time in the Army, Dick spent his entire life exactly where he wanted to be, Idaho. Receiving his pilot license was an achievement and flying his plane was his favorite passion. It was his greatest joy to see his grandson Marcus Fuechsel become a medivac pilot. Dick loved animals. For a time, he owned a monkey named George. He is survived by his best friend, Russell A., a cat, who was by his side for many years up until his final days. Dick is survived by his two brothers, Tom Zundel of Las Vegas, NV, and Dee Zundel of St. George, UT. He is also survived by his four daughters, Marla Jo (Bill) High of Idaho Falls, Mary Ellen (Brian) Hawk of Pocatello, Kathy Atkinson (Calvin Williams) of Pocatello, Jessica Jo (Tom) Fuechsel of Soda Springs; Eight grandchildren, Wyatt Cellan, Tommy Cellan, Sara (KC) Weitman, JD Elmore, Dalton Dieter, Breanna Hawk, Marcus Fuechsel, Katie Jo (Jason) Greene and four great-grandchildren, Kyler Weitman, Sammy Weitman, Keegan Dieter, Joseph Greene. The legacy of Dick's love for hunting and fishing, passion for reading and nature, love of aviation, and zest for life will live on through his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, mother, and father. In keeping with Dick's strictest of requests and humor, a celebration of life will be held at a later time 'by invitation only'. And in keeping with his daughters' sense of humor, 'You can't rule from the grave.' In the words of Dick T. Zundel, 'that is all'. Condolences and memories of Dick can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
