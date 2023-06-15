Rhoda Zufelt Snyder Port Beth Zufelt Snyder Port On June 11, 2023, Rhoda returned to her Heavenly home. Rhoda was born September 30, 1928 in Shelley, Idaho to Etta Walker Zufelt and the late Ralph Zufelt. She joined an older sister and Rhoda states, "they were like two peas in a pod". In 1931, Rhoda's mother remarried and through the years, Rhoda found herself the second of ten children. She was raised in various counties in Idaho as well as in California. She had an extreme work ethic as a child which also carried over into her adult life. While working on a ranch in Montana a salesman who loved to fish, John Snyder came to the ranch. He inquired about her and they were married in 1946, making her "the best catch of his life." Together they made their family with three children, Donna, Linda and David. John passed away in 1987 and in 1989 Rhoda again found love in her life when she married Jack Port and claimed his eight adult children, Danny, Cindy, Pam, Kelly, Rick, DeAnna, Steve, Wes and Heidi as her own.
Rhoda worked 27 years for Farmers Insurance, retiring in 1990 to travel the United States with Jack and serve two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Rhoda had a deep and abiding love of the gospel of Jesus Christ. After Jack passed in 2014, Rhoda continued to stay in her home to love and be loved by the Pocatello Creek/Buckskin community. In 2021, Rhoda was able to receive loving help at Brookdale Assisted Living as she made many dear friends with other residents and staff. Rhoda had the incredible ability to make friends of all ages.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.