Laverna Zohner Zohner 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. Family services will be held at noon on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Gunlock, UT. A broadcast of the funeral services as well as her obituary will be available online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
