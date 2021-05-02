Russell Yowell Alan Yowell Russ Yowell, 65, of Winnemucca, NV passed away peacefully on April 18, 2021 Russell Alan Yowell was born February 10, 1956 to Don Dean Yowell and Twila Turner Yowell. He grew up in Pocatello, ID in a close-knit family. He excelled in sports during his school years and made many friends, who became like family for the rest of his life. Russ had a beautiful bass voice and a huge appreciation of music. He was choir president and a member of the Gate City Singers at Pocatello High School where he graduated in 1974. Russ was an ambitious man. He worked several jobs after High School but the job that would change his life forever was when he went to work for Boise Cascade, where he met the love of his love, Cori Lewis. Russ and Cori were married in Las Vegas, NV on June 25, 1979. They were blessed with two sons, Casey and Chad. He coached them both in many sports and later coached his grandson Kayden. Russ loved them all and was so proud of them. He also loved being able to spend time with them throwing horseshoes and bowling. He devoted 35 years of his life working for Ferguson Plumbing Supply, where in true Russ fashion, he built a "family" of friends and co-workers. If you met Russ, you loved him. He loved family, friends, people in general, he loved his big dogs like they were his children, the outdoors and life. He had an infectious laugh and a smile that could turn your day around. He will be greatly missed. Russ is survived by his wife, Cori; his son Chad; grandson Kayden Yowell; his sisters, Sandra Yowell of Pacheco, CA; Jeri Lewis of Pocatello, ID; Kathie (Michael) Hawks of Bullhead City, AZ; sister-in-law Leslee (Patti) Dopita and mother-in-law Cloe Lewis of Pocatello, ID; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Twila Yowell, brother Donald; sister-in-law Shannon and son Casey. There will be a memorial horseshoe tournament in Winnemucca at a date to be announced. A celebration of life will be held in Pocatello, ID at a later date.
