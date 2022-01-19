Helen Young Marie Young Mom grew up in Pocatello with her brother and parents. She was married and had seven kids to whom she devoted her entire life and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She wanted to be a registered nurse and accomplished her goal. She worked many years on the OB floor at Bannock Regional Hospital, was a public health nurse, and volunteered later in life. She loved working with her fellow nurses and maintained close relationships with many of them. Mom had many special friends she held dear and close to her heart. She was a valued community member who loved Idaho State University and the historic neighborhood of Pocatello. We will miss her greatly and feel comfort that she is at peace. Mom contributed to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, and we would like any contributions to go to St. Jude.org in the memory of Helen Marie Young. She has chosen to be cremated and her burial will be February 26, 2022 at Mountain View Cemetery, at 1pm. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.