Eleni Young Young Eleni Young, age 76 of Chubbuck, Idaho passed away on July 18th, 2021. Born July 28th, 1944, on the island of Crete, Greece to Stavros and Emilia Makridakis. As a girl she worked both olive and grape fields with her family and attended school. She met the love of her life, Lyle Young while he was stationed in Crete, they later married in 1966. They were blessed with three children. She was so proud to have become a naturalized citizen and was an ardent patriot of the United States. She was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Church and the daughters of Penelope. She and Lyle loved entertaining and attending car shows with the Classy Car Club. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was especially proud of her 6 grandchildren. Eleni was proceeded in death by her husband Lyle Young, her parents, and several siblings. She is survived by her children Elly (Scott) MacDonald, Lorenzo (Sabrina) Young, Steve (DaNae) Young. A Trisagion (viewing) service will be held Thursday, July 22nd at 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 23rd at 10:00 AM at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 518 N 5th Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eleni's memory to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, PO BOX 4567, Pocatello ID 83205.