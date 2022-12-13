Bracken Yearsley Grant Yearsley Bracken Grant Yearsley was called up to heaven on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1988, three months before his scheduled debut. This came with many great health complications that kept him fighting for his life for two years in Primary Children's Hospital. Throughout his life Bracken brought joy and light to everyone he knew including his family, friends, teachers, and caregivers. Despite his physical limitations, he enjoyed playing Junior Jazz and church basketball with his friends. He loved playing hoops and is now draining threes in heaven. He graduated from Marsh Valley High where he enjoyed singing in Marvals and performing in musicals. Bracken served a service mission for the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, UT, making many lifelong friends with his mission companions. He married Alicia Burkhart in 2012 in the Nauvoo LDS Temple and separated several years later. Bracken worked as a data analyst for Choules Financial for several years. He loved his work and spending time with his co-workers. He had a wonderful passion for sports, movies, and his work. The Utah Jazz gave this beautiful young man something to love, study, and cherish. He could tell you stats on any NBA player and loved attending Jazz games with his family. His dream job was to be a sports announcer and he had the opportunity to announce for ISU rugby team for one season. His greatest treasure was his connections with the other souls around him, and the ones that he could connect with through his phone and social media. Bracken could light up any room and was always the life of the party. His laugh was contagious, mischievous, and one of a kind. He always made everyone feel loved and included. Bracken was the ultimate example of unconditional love. His spirit is now free of the body that kept him from doing everything he wanted to do. His heart loved so hard in this life, it was tired, and it was time to let go. He is surrounded by the angels that went before him and is finally at peace. Bracken will continue to be celebrated by his parents Bret and Annette Yearsley, sister Randi (Johnny) Ware, and three brothers; Adam (LaDawn), Landon, and Ryan (Vicky). He deeply loved his nieces Madison, Jocelyn, Tyler, Jordyn, Emma and his nephews Deven, Jackson, and Jason. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Stanton and Glenna Joy Yearsley; and Grant and Joelynn Hunsaker. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at noon in the Downey Idaho LDS chapel, 310 E Center St. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 14th from 7-8 p.m. and Thursday morning from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Graveside services will follow at the Downey Cemetery.
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.