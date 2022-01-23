Joseph Wynn Russell Wynn We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Joseph Russell Wynn, 56, of Heber City, UT. Joe was born on October 5, 1965, to Russell Wynn and Karla Wynn in Blackfoot, ID. Joe attended college at Utah State University, where he graduated with a double major in Pre-Law and Business Administration in 1987. In the fall of 1985, Joe met the love of his life, Laurie Buys. Following graduation, Joe and Laurie were married November 5, 1987, and moved to American Falls where Joe lived up to his Idaho roots and helped manage the Wynn family potato farm (much to Laurie's surprise, as she thought she was marrying a soon-to-be law student). In 1997, Joe and Laurie decided "to Hell with potatoes" and they moved to Laurie's hometown of Heber City, Utah to help run the Buys' family business - a weekly newspaper and printing operation - The Wasatch Wave, Summit County News and Wave Printing. Joe is survived by: his wife, Laurie, his daughters Erin (Jeff), Salt Lake City, and Ryann, Seattle, Washington; his parents Russ Wynn and Karla Wynn, Pocatello, Idaho; siblings Jeff (Deb), American Falls, Idaho; and Andrea (Dave) Burchard, Alpine, Wyoming; and his extended family, his fraternity brothers, and an abundance of wonderful friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Utah Youth Soccer or Paws for Life Utah. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2021 at the Heber City Cemetery, 680 N 550 E, Heber City, UT 84032. A Celebration of Life will be planned later in the year.
