Jason Worthen Worthen Jason Verd Worthen, 46, of Shelley, passed away November 7, 2021, at his home. Jason was born July 20, 1975, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to James Verd Worthen and Edna RaNae Gummersall Worthen. He grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School. He enjoyed power lifting, Mopar cars, fishing, and bull riding. He loved his dogs and he was always willing to help anyone in need. His infectious smile will be missed by all who knew him. On October 10, 2020, he married Brena Way in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after dating for six years. Jason and Brena made their home in Shelley, Idaho, where Jason worked as a pipefitter/welder for Local Union #648. Jason is survived by his loving wife, Brena Worthen of Shelley, ID ; children, Terry, Karma, Tom (Taylor), Jakoda, and Jeryck;; mother, Edna RaNae Worthen of Pocatello; brother, Travis (Melonie) Worthen of Pocatello; nephew, TJ, niece, Christa; great nephew, Brecken, great niece, Huntleigh; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James "Jim" Worthen, grandparents, Floyd & Joyce Gummersall, and Faye & Verd Worthen. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, ID 83406. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 10-10:45 a.m., both times at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
