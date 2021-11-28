Mary Wilson Ann Wilson Our mother, sister, grandmother passed away Tuesday Nov. 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by many family members and much love. MaryAnn was born in Riverside, Idaho on Aug. 27, 1937 to Edward Mondell Hepworth and Maxine Lena Eynon. She grew up with 9 sisters, Lois, Jesse, Myrtie, JoElla, Janet, Anita, Naomi and Lili. She also has 3 brothers Ted, Lester, and Van. She attended schools in Riverside, Blackfoot and Pocatello. Graduating in 1956 from Pocatello High School. She married Ralph Glen Wilson Sr. on July 21, 1959. They had 4 children, daughter Ann Marie, Sons Ralph "Glen" jr, Michael Ray and daughter Terri Leann who came with her mother, MaryAnn, as an 8 yr old. MaryAnn was a hard worker and very talented. She worked the majority of her career at Mountain Bell Telephone Co. for 35 years as a telephone operator and later as a supervisor. Others careers she had included, hotel maid at Sunset Motel on 5th Ave., Meat Wrapper at IGA food market on 5th Ave. and Laborer at Troy Parison Laundry. After she retired from Mt. Bell she went to Cosmetology School earning her cosmetology license. She worked in this field for quite a few years at Metro Hair Design. She was very talented in her craft. She also helped her granddaughter, Amber, open a hair salon. After retiring from her cosmetology career she worked as a child care provider in some of the daycares in the city. MaryAnn was a talented seamstress who could make anything and do it well. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting at which she was also very talented at. She was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. MaryAnn leaves behind sons, daughters and grandchildren, who all loved her very much. Ralph "Glen" Wilson jr., Michael Ray Wilson (Ida), Terri Leann Willson (James) 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, sisters Janet Tschanz, Anita Corrington, Lili Johnson, brother Lester Hiatt. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, Ann Marie, Sisters, Lois, Jessie, Myrtie, JoElla, Naomi, brothers Ted and Van and a great great grandchild Keith Allen Morris The family would like to thank all who helped MaryAnn the last few months of her life. Especially granddaughters Mary, Shantae, and Angel, dear friends Glenda Essick, daughter-in-law Ida Wilson, and daughter Terri Willson. Funeral services will be 11am Tues. Nov. 30, 2021 at LDS Stake Center on S. Grant Ave. Viewing will be 5pm-6:30pm on Mon. Nov. 29, 2021 at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. ________
