Laura Wilson Ellen Wilson On Friday, September 23rd, after a brave, sustained struggle with kidney disease, Laura Ellen Wilson left this earth to join family and loved ones on the other side of the veil. Laura was born June 16, 1970 in Walnut Creek, California to Richard Owen Hodges and Claudia Norleen Blakely. The family moved to Pocatello when Laura was a young child and she has always considered Pocatello home. Laura met her eternal companion in an accounting class at Highland High School her senior year. After the first date with Shane Wilson on Valentine's Day, she knew she'd found the one. Laura and Shane were married and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on July 27, 1990. She proudly told everyone she knew that she'd married her high school sweetheart. Laura attended Idaho State University until the first of three children was born. She shifted her focus then to her son Jake Wilson, daughter Rachel Wilson (Olson) and son Max Wilson. She welcomed two children-in-law, Michael Olson (Rachel) and Amy Reisberg (Jake) as her own children. Being a mother to these five and a meemaw to Harper and Thatcher Olson were the two most important roles in her life, following her role as wife. Because of Shane's career, Laura has lived in several different areas of the country. She has served in her communities, wards and stakes in Oregon, Washington, Florida and most recently New Jersey. One of the principal ways she served and loved was by feeding people. She was equally talented cook and baker and loved to create her own recipes. Although the years were shorter than hoped, Laura lived a rich life filled with service, adventure and love. She loved the temple and has a deep conviction that she will be together forever with her family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4600 Victory Ave. in Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow services in the Grant Central Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
