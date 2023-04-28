Cynthia Williamson-Otto Rae-Ann Williamson-Otto Cynthia Rae-Ann Williamson-Otto, 60, of Belton, TX and formerly of Pocatello, ID passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, TX. Cindy was born November 23, 1962 in Great Falls, MT to Johnny R. Williamson and Charlotte J. Williamson.
After spending her early years in St. Louis, Baltimore, and then Fairfield, CA, the family moved to Pocatello. Cindy attended Irving Jr. High and graduated from Pocatello High School with the class of 1981. Cindy then attended Idaho State University where she graduated in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in Radiographic Science. While attending ISU, Cindy was active in the Kappa Delta sorority, where she served as the chapter Vice-President. Upon graduation, she started working at Pocatello Regional Medical Center as a radiographic technologist until she discovered her true passion - MRI where she spent the next 34 years of her career.
Cindy always said she loved a man in uniform and on June 2, 1990, she married her sailor, Lonny Otto at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pocatello. From this union two children were born, Christopher John Otto and Anjelica Cristine Otto. During their early years, they spent time in Guam, San Diego, and finally Bremerton, WA. Upon Lonny's separation from the Navy, they returned to Pocatello to raise their family.
After the kids graduated from high school, Cindy and Lonny moved to
Lynchburg, VA and finally settled in Belton, TX where they built their forever home and she could spoil the two loves of her life, her grandsons Hunter and Dawson.
Cindy is survived by her husband of nearly 33 years, Lonny Otto, her son, Christopher (Jenaca) Otto of Pocatello, her daughter, Anjelica Otto of Belton, TX, and her grandsons, Hunter Boggs and Dawson Otto. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Stephen (Donna) Williamson and sister, Cheryl (Kevin) Williamson-Andersen, both of Chubbuck, along with her nieces and nephews: John Williamson, Michael Andersen, Johna Andersen, Kelsie Andersen, and Jennifer Robbins. She is also leaving behind many close friends and extended family that loved her dearly.
Per her wishes, Cindy donated her organs so others have the opportunity to enjoy life to the fullest as she did and was then cremated. Services will be held later this spring in Pocatello and she will then be interred at a place she found much comfort and solace, Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Cindy's name to the Southwest Transplant Alliance or your local area's transplant alliance.
