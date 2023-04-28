Cynthia Rae-AnnWilliamson-Otto

Cynthia Williamson-Otto Rae-Ann Williamson-Otto Cynthia Rae-Ann Williamson-Otto, 60, of Belton, TX and formerly of Pocatello, ID passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, TX. Cindy was born November 23, 1962 in Great Falls, MT to Johnny R. Williamson and Charlotte J. Williamson.

After spending her early years in St. Louis, Baltimore, and then Fairfield, CA, the family moved to Pocatello. Cindy attended Irving Jr. High and graduated from Pocatello High School with the class of 1981. Cindy then attended Idaho State University where she graduated in 1987 with a bachelor's degree in Radiographic Science. While attending ISU, Cindy was active in the Kappa Delta sorority, where she served as the chapter Vice-President. Upon graduation, she started working at Pocatello Regional Medical Center as a radiographic technologist until she discovered her true passion - MRI where she spent the next 34 years of her career.

