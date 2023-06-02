Susan Williams Marie Williams Susan Marie Williams passed away early in the morning of May 27th at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Susan was born November 22, 1954 in Rexburg, Idaho the seventh child of John L. and Jean Tucker Smith. Susan spent most of her growing up years on her parent's farm west of Moreland Idaho. She and her older sister, Beth, worked together doing farm work for their dad which was mostly picking rock and moving sprinkler pipe. Susan attended schools in the Snake River School District, graduating from Snake River High School in 1973. Susan participated in sports, especially basketball and softball and she was also her Senior Class President. Susan went to Ricks College then on to BYU in Provo, Ut where she graduated with her degree in Recreational Management. She worked at a retirement home in Utah, then at Lincoln Court Retirement home in Idaho Falls, she also worked as a social worker in Bingham County. She decided that her true calling was to teach school and went to ISU and received her teaching certificate and taught school in Malad.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.