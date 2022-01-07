Neal Williams Williams Neal Williams, 79, of Pingree, Idaho passed away peacefully at Quail Ridge Assisted Living Facility in Pocatello, Idaho on . Neal was born November 28, 1942 at his family home in Thomas, ID to Cornelious and Laura Gertrude Williams. He was the youngest of 12 children having five brothers (Gayle, John, David, Richard, and Stanley) and six sisters (Marie, Helen, Ruth, Margret, Gertrude, and Leah). Neal attended and graduated Snake River High School and Rick's College. Neal Served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints among the Native American people in Arizona and New Mexico where he gained a great love and respect for the Native American culture and people. Neal married his sweetheart, Ruth Jane Neibaur, in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 28, 1964. Neal worked for the Union Pacific Railroad as a carman specializing in refrigeration repair. He worked for the U.P. until he retired. Neal was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and fulfilled many callings attending church in Thomas Idaho and also on the reservation at the Fort Hall Branch. Neal enjoyed dancing, a funny joke, socializing, good food, family, and always taking the road less traveled. Neal is survived by his children; Brett (Marlynn) Williams, Natalie (Nathan) Niederhausern, Seth (Alicia) Williams, Anthony Williams, Miriam (Gary) Chavez, and Rachel Williams; sister Leah Lofgreen Robertson and brother Stanley Williams; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife Ruth Jane Neibaur Williams; his parents; 4 brothers and 5 sisters. His funeral will be held at the Thomas Church on Saturday January 8, 2022 @11:00 am followed by a graveside service. Interment will be at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. There will be a viewing for friends and family held at the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot on Friday January 7, 2022 from 5-7pm. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com