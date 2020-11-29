Kristi Williams Dawn Williams Kristi (Kris) Dawn Williams, age 55, of Pocatello, ID passed away on November 20, 2020. She was the first born daughter of Kent and Donna (Hatt) Adams on November 19, 1965, in Pocatello, ID. Kris attended schools in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1984. Kris married Gerald Carter in 1986. They were later divorced. To the union Jennifer Jo was born on February 14, 1990. Kris had many talents and touched many lives with her sweet and caring personality. She loved to read, crochet, play monopoly, and craft with her sister Teri. Above all, she loved her daughter Jennifer and grandchildren Mya, Jaysen, Kyle and Hayzel, her love spilled over to her nephews, nieces, Sophie and Cassie, her "extra kids and grandkids." They were always there for her. Aunt Kris will be remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. "We all love you to the moon and back." Kris is survived by her daughter Jennifer Jo, grandchildren Mya, Jaysen, Kyle, and Hayzel of Pocatello, ID; mother Donna (LD) Fitzgerald of Pocatello, ID, father Kent (Toni) Adams of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters Teri (Troy) Hayball & children Zach, Justin, and Chase, Staci (Tanner) Hernandez & children Andrew, Brayden, Parker, and Maddison (Maddi); half brothers and sister Trevor Adams, Darci Mock, Andrew Adams; step brother and sisters Travis Adams, Celeste Burns, Tera Holmstead, Nora Rowe, Suzanne Price, and Laura Mikesell. She was preceded in death by grandparents Harry and Marion Adams, Don and Beth Hatt and brothers Blake and Jared. Honoring her wishes Kris will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home, Pocatello, ID. She was an organ donor and that wish has been granted. A celebration of life is planned for the summer of 2021. A memorial gathering will be held for Kris at a future data,
