Barbara Williams Yvonne Williams Barbara Yvonne Williams, 88, of Pocatello, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 7, 2023.
She was born January 30, 1935, in Pingree, Idaho, daughter of Chester Guy Cushman and Emma Mabel Cushman. She grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot, Idaho.
Barbara married James Edward Furniss on December 18, 1952. They had 3 children: Jackie (Ron) Wieland, David Furniss and Jeanne Furniss-Poppleton, and were later divorced.
On August 29, 1965, Barbara married Jerry V. Williams in Elko, Nevada. They had three children: Suzette Williams-Georgeson, Kelly (Shelley) Williams and Lisa (Andrew) Lakatos. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 28, 1976. They moved to Fort Hall in 1968, where they owned and operated "Jerry's Trading Post" for 8 years. They built their home in Tyhee in 1976, and Barbara worked out of her home in her hair salon until her retirement.
Barbara was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a 10-year student at the LDS Institute and also loved serving in the Idaho Falls Temple. Barbara was blessed with a strong testimony of her Savior. Mom (aka "Grammie") loved spending time with her kids, 20 grandkids, 29 great grandkids, and 13 great-great grandkids. There was always something good cooking at Grams.
Barbara enjoyed golfing with "The High River Ladies", spending winters in Mesa, Arizona. She also liked spending time with family camping, fishing and golfing in Mackay.
She is survived by her children: Jackie (Ron) Wieland of Blackfoot, David Furniss of Blackfoot, Jeanne Furniss Poppleton of Pocatello, Suzette Williams Georgeson of Boise, Kelly (Shelley) Williams of Pocatello, and Lisa (Andy) Lakatos of Boise; 20 grandkids, 29 great grandkids, 13 great great grandkids; sister-in laws Doris Cushman and Patty Cushman; and cousin Dale Inskeep.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Jerry V. Williams; parents Guy and Emma Cushman; siblings Gene Cushman, Jack and Edna Cushman, and Doug Cushman; and grandson Ronnie Wieland. This beautiful soul will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Pocatello 44th Ward, 333 S. Treaty Highway, Pocatello. Her family will receive friends at a viewing beginning one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow the funeral and will take place at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot, Idaho.
