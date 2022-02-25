Scott Wight Maynard Wight Scott M. Wight, 68, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, February 20, 2022. He was born October 2, 1953 to Teddy and Martha (Rice) Wight in Pocatello, ID. He attended Highland High School and graduated in 1971. He then pursued a degree at ISU in the automotive/machinist program. He spent most of his years working for the Railroad and later at Food Services of America and finally at the Bannock County Courthouse. Scott was married to Therese Marchetti for 35 years and they had four beautiful children together. Later in life, Scott married Lavena Lasley and they enjoyed many years together. Scott had a passion for skiing, cooking, boating, fishing, and anything in the outdoors. He enjoyed working on cars and had many projects with his boys. He coached endless teams for youth sports and continued his love of sports by working for the Pocatello City Parks and Rec. Scott is survived by his four children Trevor (Stephanie) Wight, Corey Wight, Matthew Wight, Makenzi (Tommy) Gwinn, and grandkids (Brayden, Jaycee, Geno, Vincent, River and Whitney) all of Pocatello, ID. Additionally his sister Roxanne Wight. Family will receive friends at an open house, celebrating Scott's life that will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sun, February 27, 2022 at the Veteran's Memorial Building 300 N. Johnson in Pocatello, Idaho. Condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com **it happens.
