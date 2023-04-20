Dora Wiedholz Wiedholz To everyone that loved and cared for Dora, we're throwing an informal celebration of life to honor her memory. We hope you'll come to eat, drink, laugh, and cry with us.

It will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 4:00 to 9:00 pm at the Red Lion Hotel, 1555 Pocatello Creek Rd. Pocatello, ID. There will be a limited amount of food and drinks and lots of opportunities to share your favorite memories.

