Thomas Wickham Richard Wickham Thomas “TR” Wickham, 68 passed away September 5th, 2022. He was born on October 15th, 1953 to Ellis “ER” Wickham & Dolores “Lola” Wickham. Tom embraced his Basque Culture. In his youth he was an Oinkari dancer. He attended St. Pauls and later graduated from Bishop Kelly in Nampa, Idaho. Tom was an Engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 40 years. He loved the Outdoors. Camping was his happy place. He enjoyed wood working, reading, storytelling, and cooking. Tom loved all animals from his childhood spider monkey George to his sweet dog Gertie Girl and all the many in between. Tom never met a stranger, only new friends. His heart was too big for this world – he would lend a hand to any in need and loved to feed any who took a seat at his table. He is survived by his Beloved wife Karen, Daughter Hilary (David), Grandsons Gavin & Michael, Sisters Dolores “Dee” & Mari, Nieces Sarah & Dawn Marie, & Nephew Roland. He was proceeded in death by many cherished loved ones. Per his request there will be no services. If you want to honor Tom –donate to the Humane Society, help someone in need or tell a good story.
