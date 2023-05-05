Paul Whyte Clark Whyte Paul Clark Whyte (67) passed away at his home in Pingree, ID, of a heart attack May 3, 2023. Born August 3, 1955, in Blackfoot, ID, to William LaMar & Marie Williams Whyte. He attended school in Aberdeen and graduated from Aberdeen High School class of '73. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Veracruz/Villahermosa, Mexico.
He continued his education at Ricks College & BYU and later married Janette Merrill of Riverside, ID.
Paul & Janette were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple February 10, 1979. They have 4 children: Keith, Elizabeth, AnnMarie, & Stephanie. Paul loved to work with people. He owned Aberdeen Tire for 34 years and later The Window Welder. Paul served in various callings in the Pingree 1st Ward, 7 years in the YSA, and 4 years in the Spanish Branch. He enjoyed farming, trapping gophers, dirt biking, traveling especially to Mexico, and creating relationships with anyone and everyone.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Janette Merrill Whyte; his children, Keith (Erin) Whyte of Mapleton, UT, Elizabeth (Joel) Jacobson of Farr West, UT, AnnMarie (Calvin) Murdock of Pocatello, ID, and Stephanie (Clay) Hansen of Richland, WA, and 17 grandchildren as well as his siblings Kathryn Hales, Clifford (Marilyn) Whyte, Jean (Jerry) Anderson, Ted (Nancy) Whyte, & Beth (Lee) Greer.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Anne Whyte, and his brother in law Ronald Hales.
A viewing will be held at the Hawker Funeral Home Sunday, May 7th from 5-7pm. A funeral service will be held Monday, May 8th, at 11am at the Blackfoot West Stake Center (101 N 900 W, Blackfoot) with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30-10:30am. Graveside services will follow at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. A live broadcast of the funeral can be viewed at www.blackfootweststake.com.
