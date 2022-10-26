Brandon Thomas Whyte

Brandon Whyte Thomas Whyte Brandon Whyte, 15, passed away on October 22, 2022. A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6-8 pm at the LDS Caldwell Park church building, 135 S. 7th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. Services will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11 am also at the church. The family will have a private viewing prior to the services. Brandon will be interred, by his sister, in the Springfield/Sterling Cemetery, Springfield, Idaho. To read a full obituary or to leave memories or condolences, please visit www.wilkscolonialchapel.com

