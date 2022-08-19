Jenny Whitworth Lynn Whitworth Some may look at Jenny's life and see all of the missing life achievements and milestones but Jenny lived life as it should be. Jenny lived a life of love. Jenny is love. Jenny was born March 22nd, 1978 in the Bannock Hospital to Kent and Trudy Norris Whitworth. She was a playful and mischievous child. Jenny's life changed at 13 months old when she contracted herpes encephalitis from a cold sore. This infection spread to her brain causing it to swell resulting in brain damage. When she was sent home in May of 1979 from the hospital, Kent and Trudy were told to love her because she wouldn't live more than 3 months. Jenny outlived those expectations by 43 years, passing away peacefully at her home. She spent her life as the center and heart of her family's world. She loved attending school at Lincoln, Ellis, Irving, and Highland. She loved good music. Jenny changed the hearts of all those who came in contact with her. Jenny was preceded in death by her mother Trudy, her grandparents, and beloved aunts and uncles. She is survived by her father, Kent, sisters Tammy (Mark) Wilding, and Malinda (John) DeMaree, and brother Chester (Kara) Whitworth, and all her favorite nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank Symbii Home Health and Hospice and her nurse, Michaela for their love and care. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Pocatello West Stake Center, 3444 Hawthorne Rd, Pocatello, ID 83201. Family will meet with friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in the Inkom Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
