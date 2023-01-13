Faye White Forrey Barbara White Forrey Faye Yost White Forrey graduated from this life on December 24, 2022 at the age of 92. Born in Lund, Idaho in 1930 to Ina Mary Fister Yost and John Andrew Yost, Faye was the oldest of five children, including Naida, Ruth, Denis, and Greg. As a child and an adult, Faye was an independent spirit with a creative, adventuresome nature. She possessed quick and irrevocable decisiveness and strong-willed determination. She was always eager to learn new things and she excelled at anything she tried, particularly athletic pursuits including softball, golf, and skiing. Faye attended school in Lund and Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1948. She married Hayes White in 1947. They moved frequently while Hayes was in the Air Force. For a time, they settled in the Salt Lake valley, where Faye began a long and successful career in interior design. She and Hayes enjoyed the good life - ski patrol at Alta during the winter, and golfing in the summer months. They lived in numerous cities throughout Hayes' career, with Faye transferring her acclaimed interior decorating career with Sears, wherever they lived. She often told of how she had moved 37 times during her lifetime. Faye and Hayes later moved to San Diego, and Faye retired from interior decorating after 27 years with Sears. Their next move was to Darlington, Idaho, where an entirely new and profoundly different chapter began--sheep ranching. She not only performed grueling work on the ranch, but she lovingly cared for the livestock and named each new lamb. After 35 years of marriage, Hayes died unexpectedly and the ranching venture came to a close. At her 40th high school reunion, Faye reconnected with a high school chum, Hugh Forrey. There began a delightful time traveling the world while Hugh performed specialized work on printing presses. After 6 years of marriage, Hugh's passing led Faye to settle in American Falls. She lived there for more than 15 years until moving into Brookdale Assisted Living in Chubbuck after suffering a back injury. While in assisted living, Faye continued an active lifestyle, exercising multiple times a day, reading prolifically, watching sports on tv, and getting to know her Brookdale neighbors. Faye's lifelong traits of inquisitiveness and assertiveness served her well in areas of feminism, politics, sports and winning at life. Her other hobbies included bridge and bowling. No one could top Faye's ability to recall dates and events. Her memory was phenomenal for her entire life. Faye was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ina Yost, husbands Hayes White and Hugh Forrey, sisters Naida Olson and Ruth Ashcroft, and brother Greg Darlington. She is survived by her devoted brother, Denis Yost, brother-in-law Don Ashcroft, stepchildren Theresa Becerra, Thomas Forrey, Timothy Forrey and Katrina Sawyer, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life/memorial will be held on Friday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Wilk's Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Friends and family are welcome to share a memory online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com under the obituary tab for Faye. There will also be a link where her service may be viewed live on January 20, or at your leisure afterward. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Faye's memory to the Pocatello/Chubbuck Senior Citizens Center, 427 N. 6th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho, or to the charity of your choice. "Bury my faults with me and remember me with good deeds for others."
+2
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.